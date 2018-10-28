Moscow Denies Reports of CAR Rebel Ultimatum to Withdraw Russian Mil. Advisers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Sunday that reports suggesting that Muslim armed group Seleka, which is fighting against the government of the Central African Republic (CAR) had allegedly demanded the withdrawal of the Russian military advisers from the areas it controls, were not true.

"It is strange that no one rechecked the information before publishing it," Zakharova told Sputnik adding that the media had fallen "victims to fake news."

Earlier in the day, media reported that Seleka had given the CAR government an ultimatum to withdraw all its forces and the Russian military from the territories controlled by the group within 48 hours.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Moscow's plans to send 60 additional military advisers to the CAR in addition to 175 advisers deployed to the country earlier this year.

The Central African Republic has been destabilized by a violent conflict between Christian anti-Balaka militia, Seleka faction and the government since 2012. Since 2014, the country has been divided between the three groups. In late August, Seleka and anti-Balaka militia signed a Declaration of Understanding after a Russia-brokered peace meeting in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.