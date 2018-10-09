Moscow to Establish Military Representation in CAR - Draft Document

"To approve the draft agreement between the governments of Russia and the CAR, submitted by the Russian Defense Ministry and coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, on the establishment of a representation of the Russian Defense Ministry at the CAR Defense Ministry," the document reads.
The goal of the draft deal is to assist the CAR in resolving issues of military and defense industry cooperation, as well as to train the CAR military personnel by the Russian specialists, the statement reads.
According to the project, the representation will be maintained at the expense of the Russian side, and will consist of five people.
Since 2012, the CAR has been destabilized by the conflict between the Muslim armed group Seleka, Christian Anti-balaka militias and the government. In late August, Seleka and Anti-balaka signed a declaration of understanding after a Russia-brokered peace meeting in Khartoum.
