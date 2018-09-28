CAR President Says Sparing No Effort in Probing Murder of 3 Russian Journalists

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The authorities of the Central African Republic (CAR) are doing everything in their power to investigate into the deadly attack on three Russian journalists in the country, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera said.

"Three people were killed. Today, the CAR government and its agencies have taken all the necessary steps for the investigation. We are waiting for its results," Touadera told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York City on Thursday.

After the probe is finished, the judiciary authorities will be involved to bring the perpetrators of the murder to justice, according to the president.

Russian journalist Orkhan Dzhemal, film director Alexander Rastorguev and operator Kyrill Radchenko were killed in the CAR in late July. An investigative media of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky confirmed that it had sent the journalists to the CAR to work on a documentary about Russian military instructors operating in the country.