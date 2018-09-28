CAR President Says Sparing No Effort in Probing Murder of 3 Russian Journalists

"Three people were killed. Today, the CAR government and its agencies have taken all the necessary steps for the investigation. We are waiting for its results," Touadera told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York City on Thursday.
Russian journalist Orkhan Dzhemal, film director Alexander Rastorguev and operator Kyrill Radchenko were killed in the CAR in late July. An investigative media of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky confirmed that it had sent the journalists to the CAR to work on a documentary about Russian military instructors operating in the country.
