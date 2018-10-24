Russia Pledges Continued Support for Central African Republic Security - Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia plans to continue providing security assistance to the Central African Republic government in an effort to end a far-flung insurgency in which authorities in the capital of Bangui are attempting to wrest control of much of the nation from more than a dozen rebel groups, Russia’s Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.

"Russia will continue to provide support to the CAR[Central African Republic] in reforming its national security sector, including in strengthening the battle readiness and battle capacity of the armed forces of the country," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

© AP Photo / Jerome Delay Things to Know About the Russian Mission in Central African Republic

Nebenzia noted that Russian military experts have managed to achieve "significant results" by training more than 1,000 soldiers of the CAR army.

In addition, Nebenzia pledged increased Russian humanitarian assistance to CAR, in particular by providing medical services to the population.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced plans to send 60 additional military advisers to the CAR to complement 175 advisers dispatched to the country earlier this year along with a shipment of small arms.

READ MORE: France Officially Ends Military Operation in Central African Republic

The CAR government is battling 14 rebel groups that control much of the nation outside Bangui, according to published reports.