Russia Pledges Continued Support for Central African Republic Security - Envoy

"Russia will continue to provide support to the CAR[Central African Republic] in reforming its national security sector, including in strengthening the battle readiness and battle capacity of the armed forces of the country," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.
In addition, Nebenzia pledged increased Russian humanitarian assistance to CAR, in particular by providing medical services to the population.
On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced plans to send 60 additional military advisers to the CAR to complement 175 advisers dispatched to the country earlier this year along with a shipment of small arms.
The CAR government is battling 14 rebel groups that control much of the nation outside Bangui, according to published reports.
