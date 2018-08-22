Kingdom Of Eswatini Will Not Switch Allegiance From Taiwan To China - Minister

The Kingdom of Eswatini will not abandon Taiwan to China, its foreign affairs minister said, after China said it expected Taiwan's last diplomatic associate in Africa to switch allies soon.
"They must not play mind games because our relationship with Taiwan is over 50 years so we will not dump them. We have no desire to change camps since Taiwan has been good to us," Mgwagwa Gamedze stated, adding he will have a broad response after his meeting with the king on the issue.
Eswatini’s government spokesman Percy Simelane has also commented on the situation, saying "Up until or otherwise told we remain with Taiwan."
READ MORE: El Salvador Establishes Diplomatic Relations With China, Breaks Ties With Taiwan
On August 21, El Salvador announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with China after breaking official ties with Taiwan.
Beijing does not accept Taiwanese autonomy and claims the island is part of China.
Taiwan, in turn, does not recognize the central government in Beijing.
