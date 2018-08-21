El Salvador Establishes Diplomatic Relations With China, Breaks Ties With Taiwan

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The government of El Salvador announced on Tuesday the establishment of diplomatic relations with China after breaking official ties with Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Foreign Minister of El Salvador Carlos Castaneda signed a joint communique on Tuesday morning on the establishment of diplomatic relations between People's Republic of China and the Republic of El Salvador.

El Salvador became the third country that broke off relations with Taiwan over the past few months. Dominican Republic and Burkina Faso announced a similar decision on May 1 and May 24, respectively.

At the moment, there are only 17 states retaining official ties with Taiwan.

Official relations between central Chinese authorities and Taiwan stopped in 1949, when the Kuomintang government led by Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taipei after being defeated by the Chinese Communist Party, establishing the Republic of China on the island. Informal contacts resumed in 1980s.

Beijing does not recognize Taiwanese independence and claims the island is part of China. Taiwan similarly does not recognize the central government in Beijing.