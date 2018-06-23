Blast Hits Zimbabwe Stadium Where President Addressed Rally (VIDEO)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived an explosion that occurred at a ruling ZANU-PF party demonstration on Saturday. The politician, who was immediately evacuated from the scene, have not been hurt.

"There has been an incident at Bulawayo (White City Stadium) where the president was addressing a rally. This is now a police issue but the president is safe at Bulawayo State House," the president's spokesman George Charamba said as quoted by Reuters.

Zimbabwe's vice-president Chiwenga and his wife were slightly wounded in the explosion, whereas the country's Political Commissar Rugeje is also believed to sustain injuries, Reuters reported, citing its sources close to the president.

According to witnesses, some people got injuries as a result of the accident.

READ MORE: Former Zimbabwe President Calls for Reversal of Coup

The footage shown by the state TV demonstrates Mnangagwa who has just finished his speech and was ready to leave the stage. When the explosion occurred, the broadcast was interrupted by the provider.

As captured in Zimbabwe today.. at a rally addressed by the president pic.twitter.com/xW0EKOT42J — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) June 23, 2018

© AP Photo / Ben Curtis Zimbabwe Seeks Closer Ties With China to Offset Western Sanctions, Debt

The incident took place amid preparations for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in the country reportedly slated for July 30 . The election will take place for the first time since the end of the 37-year rule of former leader Robert Mugabe.

In November, Mugabe, 93, who served both as president and prime minister, stepped down. Mnangagwa, who previously served as vice president, was sworn in as Mugabe's successor. One of Mnangagwa's key promises was to revive the country's ruined economy, as well as hold a free and fair election.

Earlier in the day, a similar blast hit rally in Ethiopia where the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was addressing the crowd of his supporters.