Former Zimbabwe President Calls for Reversal of Coup

Robert Mugabe has been largely silent in his retirement from the presidency, a silence he has now broken in an interview with South African television.

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, in his first television interview since being removed from office in a military coup, has said he feels betrayed by his former colleague and current Zimbabwean Emerson Mnangagwa. He accused his successor of conspiring with the army to remove him from his post, ending his 37 years as president.

"I never thought he whom I had nurtured and brought into government and whose life I had worked so hard in prison to save as he was threatened with hanging, that one day he would be the man who would turn against me," the former president said while speaking to a South African TV channel.

Robert Mugabe first interview after resigning as President of Zimbabwe!! Coming soon….. pic.twitter.com/OGm8oj5Ind — Wellence Mujuru (@WellenceMujuru) March 15, 2018

If you thought 94 year old Robert Mugabe was ready for retirement, think again. #Zimbabwe

👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/b7BAt4OC34 — Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) March 6, 2018

And the third time I came to Zimbabwe I had an interview with the former President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace. Guess who has a copy my bestselling memoir, Nothing Left To Steal. pic.twitter.com/gulDyYzwvC — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) March 15, 2018

The Zimbabwean military forced Mr. Mugabe to resign from the presidency in November 2017 after confining him to house-arrest in a move that was widely seen as an attempt to pre-empt the president's wife Grace from succeeding him as the country's leader. Mr. Mnangagwa, as the country's Vice President, stepped in to fill the position.

"He could never have assumed the presidency of the country without the army. The army made sure that the other organs of state were neutralized. We must undo this disgrace which we have imposed on ourselves, we don't deserve it," Mugabe said.