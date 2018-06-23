Explosion Rocks Rally in Support of Ethiopia's New PM, Several Injured (PHOTOS)

The country's state broadcaster reported that "a few" sustained injuries as a result of the blast, which disrupted a rally in support of the new prime minister.

Abiy Ahmed in a televised address in the wake of the blast said that "a few people" had been killed and others got injuries.

According to the media, the explosion happened in Meskel Square in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed finished addressing the crowd of his supporters and was prepared to leave the stage, waving to people.

Local media published alleged photos of the incident and reported that it was a hand grenade thrown at the police car.

#Ethiopia — It appears to be a hand grenade thrown at a Police Car. So far no death but wounded people. pic.twitter.com/4QS4gkWQF5 — Ethiopia RISE! (@EthiopiaRise) June 23, 2018

​Ambulances and emergency services immediately rushed to the scene.

© REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri New Ethiopian Prime Minister Unlikely to Tackle Regional Protests - Analysts

Abiy Ahmed was addressing Ethiopians wearing a T-shirt with a map of Africa and ex-South African President Nelson Mandela's "black power salute." According to the media, those gathered for the demonstration had clothes featuring the prime minister's image and carried signs saying "One Love, One Ethiopia."

The 42-year-old Abiy Ahmed, who took office only in April, already enjoys tremendous popular support as he's started an unprecedented wave of reforms in the country. The new prime minister has ordered the release of thousands of prisoners and negotiated a peace deal with Eritrea, Ethiopia's decades-long rival, as well as opened state companies to private investors.