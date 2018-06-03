Register
15:42 GMT +303 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Russia Discusses Supplying Air Defense Systems to Rwanda - Foreign Minister

    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    KIGALI (Sputnik) - Russia and Rwanda are discussing possible supplies of Russian air defense systems to the African nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.

    "We have good cooperation in the area of military technology. Rwandan security forces, army, police have our helicopters, cars… small arms. Now, we are discussing supplies of air defense systems," Lavrov said at a press briefing.

    Lavrov is currently visiting Rwanda and is holding talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo.

    On Nuclear Energy Cooperation

    Lavrov also addressed the economic cooperation between two countries.

    "We have various projects being implemented in particular areas, in some areas we will have to transform the agreements into concrete steps. Particularly, I mean the area of cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy," he said during the press briefing.

    The foreign minister also added that there is mutual interest in the development of cooperation in such areas as agriculture, medicine, mining and geological exploration.

    Homage to Genocide Victims

    The Russian minister laid a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and visited the museum of the history of the genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group, paying tribute to those who died in the tragic events of 1994.

    "I deeply empathize with the national tragedy of the people of Rwanda. The terrible tragedy, which afflicted it 25 years ago, remains an unhealed wound in the hearts of millions of people. We must do everything to ensure that such crimes never happen again. We must vigorously oppose xenophobia, racial and religious intolerance. This is invaluable what [Rwandan] President Paul Kagame is doing to strengthen inter-ethnic peace and harmony in the country," Lavrov wrote in the memorial's guestbook.

    READ MORE: Rwanda President Secures Third Term With 98% Votes

    Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo, in his turn, said that Russia could play a crucial role in peacekeeping on the African continent.

    "Rwanda wishes to collaborate more with Russia especially in fostering peace and security on the continent. We believe that Russia could play a crucial role, particularly in peacekeeping in Africa," she minister stated following her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    Mushikiwabo also stressed that Lavrov’s visit to Rwanda was an important step in relations between the two countries.

    FILE - In this April 6, 2004 file photo, Apollan Odetta, a survivor from the 1994 Rwandan Genocide light candles at a mass grave in Nyamata, Rwanda
    © AP Photo / Sayyid Azim
    Why Rwanda's Genocide Could Not Have Happened Without France's Involvement
    "We had the opportunity to work together before. This visit marks an important step in our bilateral relationship. We have agreed that we will see more of each other in each other’s capitals. And we will also be organizing a presidential visit," she stated.

    The Rwandan genocide was the mass slaughter of country's Tutsi minority by Hutu extremists, which resulted in 800,000 deaths according to UN estimates. The killings, which lasted from April to July 1994, were triggered by a nearly four-year civil war between the Hutu-led government and Tutsi-led Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF).

    Related:

    Russia-US Deal on Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation Frozen - Lavrov
    Lavrov to Kim: Russia Ready to Assist in Implementation of Koreas' Agreements
    Why Rwanda's Genocide Could Not Have Happened Without France's Involvement
    Kigali: French Government ‘Aware of and Aided’ 1994 Genocide in Rwanda
    Tags:
    genocide, air defense, nuclear energy, Sergei Lavrov, Russia, Rwanda
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse