Register
23:51 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The skulls and bones of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge inside the church, are laid out on shelves in an underground vault as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide in Nyamata, Rwanda, Friday, April 4, 2014

    Kigali: French Government ‘Aware of and Aided’ 1994 Genocide in Rwanda

    © AP Photo/ Ben Curtis
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A US law firm contracted by Kigali has released a new report reminding Frace of their complicity in the 1994 Rwandan genocide that claimed an estimated 800,000 lives in a 100-day period.

    The report was compiled by Washington-based law firm Cunningham Levy Muse LLP, and it claims that France armed and abetted the perpetrators of the genocide. Senior French officials "were aware of and aided the actions and goals of both the Habyarimana government and the génocidaires who seized power after at the inception of the genocide against the Tutsi," the Muse report concluded.

    Juvénal Habyarimana was the dictator of Rwanda from 1973 to 1994, his totalitarian regime backed and funded by Paris. He was assassinated in 1994, and his death was blamed on the nation's Tutsi minority.

    FILE - In this April 6, 2004 file photo, Apollan Odetta, a survivor from the 1994 Rwandan Genocide light candles at a mass grave in Nyamata, Rwanda
    © AP Photo/ Sayyid Azim
    Why Rwanda's Genocide Could Not Have Happened Without France's Involvement

    Rwandan military leaders then proceeded to systematically slaughter as much as 70 percent of the Tutsi population as well as members of the Hutu minority that defended or sheltered them. The massacre was cut short when the Rwandan Patriotic Front, a Tutsi militia, defeated the Hutu government, ejecting the genocidaires into surrounding countries such as Congo, then called Zaire, where they continued to cause trouble for years.The RPF controls the government to this day despite the Tutsi constituting less than 15 percent of the country's population.

    The Muse report claims that French officials provided communication channels for military officials during the genocide and harbored fleeing perpetrators after the RPF took over. They also attempted to prevent the genocidal government from being overthrown by the RPF.

    "Historical clarity is crucial and concerns us all," said Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo. "The government of Rwanda commissioned the Muse report to inform our ongoing investigation into the role of French officials before, during, and after the genocide."

    Rwandan peacekeepers from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) check their armoured personnel carriers (APC) before a parade in Juba, South Sudan, August 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Samir Bol
    HRW Accuses Rwanda of ‘Systematic Use of Torture’ Against Suspected Militants

    "This is also an opportunity for French authorities to collaborate better with Rwanda in the pursuit of truth, justice and accountability regarding the genocide against the Tutsi."

    Kigali confirmed to a local outlet that the report has been shared with Paris. The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement to the Associated Press, saying they had "taken note" of the report and were "fully committed to prosecuting those who took part in the genocide."

    "We actively supported the creation, in November 1994, of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, established pursuant to a decision by the UN Security Council. Furthermore, the French legal system has convicted several people and is examining several cases in connection with the Rwandan genocide."

    This file photo taken on April 04, 2014 shows human skulls preserved exhibited at the Genocide memorial in Nyamata, inside a Catholic church, where thousands were slaughtered during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.
    © AFP 2017/ Simon Maina
    France, BNP Paribas Bank Accused of Having Hand in 1994 Rwandan Genocide

    Rwanda renounced their connections to their former backer France after the RPF takeover, cutting off relations and replacing French with English as the official language. Relations were restored in 2009 due to the efforts of then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who admitted that his country made "grave errors of judgment" during the genocide in 2010.

    However, he stopped short of formally apologizing for the genocide and did not admit French complicity, instead claiming that Paris was operating under "a form of blindness to not have seen the genocidal dimensions."

    In 2016, Rwanda released a list of 22 French military officers they named as collaborators in the genocide — including Gen. Jacques Lanxade, then the armed forces chief of staff.

    Related:

    Rwanda President Secures Third Term With 98% Votes
    French Bank Paribas Faces Complaint From NGOs Over its Role in Rwanda Genocide
    South Sudan on Brink of 'Rwanda-like' Genocide, UN Warns
    Analyst: US, UK, France's Role in Libyan Crisis Remains Largely Neglected
    Two Former Rwandan Mayors On Trial for Genocide in France
    Tags:
    genocide, Rwandan Genocide, Rwandan Foreign Ministry, French Foreign Ministry, Cunningham Levy Muse LLP, Jacques Lanxade, Nicolas Sarkozy, Louise Mushikiwabo, Paul Kagame, Juvenal Habyarimana, France, Rwanda
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok