DRC Expands Anti-Ebola Vaccine Program to Bikoro, Iboko

"On Monday, May 28, 2018, the Minister of Health, Dr. Oly Ilunga Kalenga, launched the vaccination against the Ebola virus disease in the health zones of Bikoro and Iboko, in the Province of Equateur," the press release read.
"A peak of vaccinations was recorded on Saturday, May 26, with 104 people vaccinated, one day after the Minister of Health set an example by getting himself vaccinated," the press release said.
As of Sunday, the DRC had 35 confirmed cases of EVD.
Last week, the World Health Organization warned that the outbreak might spread to the capital city of Kinshasa and neighboring countries.
