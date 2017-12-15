Register
18:15 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Soldiers from Cameroon

    Long Live Ambazonia? English-Speaking Rebels Want to Create New Nation in Africa

    © AP Photo/ Ben Curtis
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In a remote corner of Africa a group of Anglophone rebels want to carve a country out of French-speaking Cameroon. Is there more to the conflict than just language differences?

    Rebels fighting for an English-speaking homeland in the African country of Cameroon have retreated after attacking a village on Thursday, December 15.

    Cameroon is a French-speaking nation ruled over by President Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982.

    But in the west, close to the border with Nigeria, most people are Anglophones and many want to create their own country, nominally called Ambazonia.

    ​The rebels attacked Dadi, a village in the Mamfe region but were repelled by the Cameroon army.

    Cameroonian press reports said the attackers were "from a neighbouring country" and left behind 26 rifles and a pump-action shotgun, as well as 20 cellphones and Ambazonia Defence Force t-shirts.

    One in Five Are Anglophones

    There are 23 million people in Cameroon, around one if five is English-speaking and they have long claimed to be discriminated against by the French-speaking majority.

    Cameroon, which is situated between Nigeria and Congo in central Africa, was a German colony between 1884 and 1916.

    ​During World War I it was conquered by British and French troops and was divided, with the rump of the country being handed to Paris and a sliver of territory in the west becoming British Cameroons.

    In 1961 the two parts were united and then became the Federal Republic of Cameroon.

    Ironically a few years later the Igbo people, just across the border in Nigeria, declared independence as the Republic of Biafra but were defeated by the federal Nigerian forces in a bloody war which led to thousands of deaths by starvation.

    In 1984 an Anglophone group in Cameroon, led by lawyer Fon Gorji Dinka, unilaterally declared the Republic of Ambazonia but few countries have paid it any attention, let alone recognized it.

    Ambazonia Has Own Flag and National Anthem

    But it has its own website, flag and anthem, Hail Ambazonia, Land of God.

    Ambazonia is roughly the same size as the Netherlands, with a population the size of Paraguay.

    Resentment in western Cameroon has been growing in recent years with the 84-year-old president rejecting demands for autonomy for the Anglophone region and ordering a crackdown, including curfews, raids and restrictions on travel.

    International monitors say up to 40 people have been killed by government forces since September.

    ​Four soldiers and six police officers were killed last month in attacks by the Ambazonia Defence Force in the Mamfe region.

    Next year Cameroon faces presidential elections with Mr. Biya planning to stand again. He is a long-term ally of the United States, who has allowed American drones to be based in the country.

    Following the departure of Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe, Mr. Biya is now Africa's second longest-serving ruler, with only Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the dictatorial ruler of tiny Equatorial Guinea, having been in charge longer. 

    Related:

    USAFRICOM Investigates US Complicity in Torture at Base in Cameroon
    Train Derailment in Cameroon Kills at Least 53, Injures 300
    US Extends Drone War Deeper Into Africa With New Base in Cameroon
    Twin Explosions Kill Two, Injure Four in Northern Cameroon
    Tags:
    colony, Anglophones, French language, village, rebels, English, Paul Biya, Biafra, Africa, Cameroon, Nigeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok