Register
14:30 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    South African President Jacob Zuma, right, addresses the media in Pretroia, South Africa Tuesday, Sept 12, 2017 on the 40th anniversary of the death of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, back.

    'I Sense a Revolution': Anti-Apartheid Hero Biko Would 'Not Approve' of Zuma

    © AP Photo/
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 10610

    Forty years ago anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko died in police custody. His fate became synonymous with the brutality of apartheid in South Africa. But what would he think if he saw the nation today?

    On the 40th anniversary of the death of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has likened himself to the dead hero, who died at the Pretoria Central Prison after being beaten by white police officers in 1977.

    Zwelethu Lungelo, 31, a musician and educator from Northern Cape province, said Biko would not approve of South Africa under President Zuma.

    "He wouldn't approve. I don't think he would have liked it… he would definitely not like the current situation, because he was a person who was 'for the people and by the people' and today's politics is no longer like that'," Mr. Lungelo told Sputnik.

    President Zuma, who turned 75 earlier this year, has faced mounting protests over allegations of corruption by him and his African National Congress (ANC) government.

    "Jacob Zuma has avoided court for eight or nine years now. He has got over 700 charges against him and now there are other things about the Gupta family so it just shows corruption everywhere. Even people in the ANC are disgusted by him but they can't leave because even if they do they would be cut off. I am definitely sure Biko wouldn't approve," said Mr. Lungelo.

    The president commemorated the anniversary on Tuesday, September 12, by laying a wreath in a cell at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Center, where Biko was once held.

    "We are still there some of us, hated as he was hated. At least he was hated and killed — it's better with us we're still hated and with words," said President Zuma.

    His comments were immediately criticized on Twitter by South Africans who were appalled that he seemed to be equating his unpopularity with Biko's fate.

    Fresh Change

    Mr. Lungelo said the vast majority of black South Africans were still living in poverty.

    "The vast majority are ignorant to a lot of things but the good thing is that social media and other platforms are opening up for people to see that things are not as good as they thought they were. When you talk to the younger people, they feel that as soon as this generation — who were there in apartheid — pass on, there will be a fresh change," he told Sputnik.

    "I sense a revolution in this country," Mr. Lungelo told Sputnik.  

    Biko was a black consciousness activist who was arrested on September 6, 1977 when he broke an order from the apartheid regime banning him from traveling to Cape Town.

    He was interrogated for 22 hours and beaten so badly that he suffered a massive brain haemorrhage and died 12 days later in a prison hospital.

    Biko was the 21st person to die in a South African prison in 12 months but his case gained international prominence when a friend, white newspaper editor Donald Woods wrote a book about him, which was followed by a film, Cry Freedom, in which US actor Denzel Washington played Biko.

    Nobody was ever convicted in connection with Biko's death.

    Related:

    PR Giant Bell Pottinger Faces Collapse as South Africa Scandal Rages On
    South Africa's Zuma Survives Parliamentary No-Confidence Motion - Speaker
    Protests Held in South Africa Ahead of Vote of No-Confidence in President
    South Africa’s Trade Unions Congress Asks President Zuma to Stand Down
    Tags:
    black and ethnic minorities, apartheid, revolution, injustice, racism, corruption, African National Congress (ANC), Jacob Zuma, South Africa, Pretoria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok