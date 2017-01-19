US Condemns 'Cowardly' Attack on Military Camp in Mali - State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Media reports indicate at least 37 people were killed in the attack.

"The United States strongly condemns the cowardly attack on a military camp in Gao," the release stated. "We are aware of reports that the attack was engineered by a suicide bomber using a truck filled with explosives."

The release noted that the people targeted in the attack were government forces and members of the armed groups that signed a peace accord in 2015.

© AFP 2016/ STRINGER Death Toll in Mali Military Base Attack Rises to 47, Including 5 Suicide Bombers

The individuals at the military camp were about to start joint patrols in Gao as laid out in the peace accord.

The United States also denounced the efforts by the attackers to derail the implementation of the peace agreement, and will continue to support efforts to mitigate terrorist threats, the release added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Malian President Ibrahim Keita declared three days of national mourning for the victims of the attack.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!