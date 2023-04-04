International
Live From Outside Manhattan Criminal Court After Trump's Indictment
LIVE UPDATES: Trump Supporters, Opponents Gather Outside New York Court Where He Will Be Charged
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump are gathering near the court in Manhattan, where Trump is expected to be... 04.04.2023, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: Trump Supporters, Opponents Gather Outside New York Court Where He Will Be Charged

15:23 GMT 04.04.2023
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump are gathering near the court in Manhattan, where Trump is expected to be charged, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday.
A fence has been erected in the square near the court building, separating about a hundred Trump supporters and a smaller group of his opponents.
The opponents are accusing Trump of lying and seek him being arrested, while his supporters are waving flags with the his name, including a flag with the inscription "Trump or death."
A significant number of New York Police Department officers are present around the court as well as numerous reporters and television crews.
The former president wrote on his social network Truth Social that the court - located in a district where the Democrats have strong support - would be dishonest and the case should be transferred to Staten Island.

A grand jury in New York voted to indict Trump last week. The former president will officially be charged only when he appears in court, but it is assumed that the case has to do with him allegedly providing hush money to pornography actress Stormy Daniels while being a contender for the US presidency.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing on his part, including having an affair with Daniels. Trump has also said the case is a political witch hunt against him ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more:
16:04 GMT 04.04.2023
Media Flocks to Trump Tower as ex-President Prepares to Appear in Court
Journalists have gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City, awaiting former President Donald Trump as he prepares to depart for a Manhattan court, where he is expected to be indicted, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ground.
Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, entered the building earlier in the morning.
Pedestrian traffic at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 56th Street, where the skyscraper is located, has been closed.
A vehicle decked out with pro-Trump banners is moving around the area.
15:23 GMT 04.04.2023
'Crazy' Trump Indictment is 'Shiny Object' to Distract From Biden Admin Woes
