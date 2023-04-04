LIVE UPDATES: Trump Supporters, Opponents Gather Outside New York Court Where He Will Be Charged

Media Flocks to Trump Tower as ex-President Prepares to Appear in Court

Journalists have gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City, awaiting former President Donald Trump as he prepares to depart for a Manhattan court, where he is expected to be indicted, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ground.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, entered the building earlier in the morning.

Pedestrian traffic at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 56th Street, where the skyscraper is located, has been closed.

A vehicle decked out with pro-Trump banners is moving around the area.