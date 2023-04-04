https://sputniknews.com/20230404/trump-arraignment-never-good-sign-when-politicians-prosecuted-on-trumped-up-charges-in-a-democracy-1109124772.html
Trump Arraignment: Never Good Sign When Politicians Prosecuted on Trumped Up Charges in a Democracy
Donald Trump’s arraignment at a Manhattan court house has turned into a media circus, with legacy media coverage of the former president higher now than at any other time since 2021. The Manhattan DA’s case is weak and speculative, but may nonetheless level a severe blow against Trump and America’s political system, says historian Nicholas Waddy.
Throngs of journalists have surrounded Trump’s properties in Florida and New York, including Trump Tower and the Manhattan criminal court where he’ll be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Thousands of pro- and anti-Trump protesters have also gathered outside the courthouse, chanting slogans and unfurling banners and American flags.The criminal case against Trump is historic: he is the first former president in America’s 230+ year history to be charged with a felony, or more precisely, 34 felonies, related to the alleged illegal use of campaign funds in 2016 to pay hush money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair. Trump denies any wrongdoing, accusing his “horseface” accuser of “blackmail” and charging Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan Prosecutor investigating him, of continuing a political “witch-hunt” that began with Russiagate.“It's fairly clear that Alvin Bragg is pursuing a prosecution-in-search-of-a-crime, meaning that he and his associates desperately want to ‘get Trump’, and they have doggedly pursued a weak and speculative case, based mostly on the testimony of a discredited and self-interested informant, to that end,” Dr. Waddy, an associate professor of history at SUNY Alfred, told Sputnik.That said, there are still simply too many details on the case that the public still doesn’t know, including the evidence Bragg has on Trump.Waddy believes that at its core, the attack on Trump seems to be part of a death by a thousand cuts strategy pursued by Democrats – with the Daniels case possibly just the first case of many against both Trump and other conservatives. “When combined with” Democrats “new enthusiasm for censorship and cancel culture, it becomes highly questionable whether ‘democracy’ will survive this onslaught,” the professor fears.Although the Daniels prosecution is a “risky move,” since it end up backfiring and strengthening Trump in the short term, when “coupled with all the other prosecutions and lines of attack,” it could lead to a situation where Trump “bleed[s] to death” as a viable political candidate.“[Republicans] believe that Democrats want Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024, but they want him to be so damaged as a candidate that he has no chance against someone like Biden. They may get their wish. Even if all the charges that [liberal] prosecutors pursue against Trump are weak and come to naught, this does not mean that the cumulative political effect won’t be severe. Already, half the country is primed to believe any negative statement about Trump, no matter how fanciful. People who think like that are relieved that Trump is being prosecuted and look forward to his incarceration. Simply put, Democrats and progressives have persecuted Trump obsessively since 2015, and the voters haven’t yet punished them for doing so. There is a possibility that they never will.”Ominous SignSimultaneously, he added, politicians and “members of the protected classes” with the ‘correct’ political allegiance seem to be given a pass.That would explain the lack of prosecutions for Hillary Clinton over her campaign’s use of campaign funds to sponsor the Steele opposition dossier against Trump, or based on the evidence gleaned from Hunter Biden’s laptop linking the president’s son to criminal activity ranging from drug use to suspected pay to play payoffs and the funding of biolabs in Ukraine.
The criminal case against Trump is historic: he is the first former president in America’s 230+ year history to be charged with a felony, or more precisely, 34 felonies, related to the alleged illegal use of campaign funds in 2016 to pay hush money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair. Trump denies any wrongdoing, accusing his “horseface” accuser of “blackmail” and charging Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan Prosecutor investigating him, of continuing a political “witch-hunt” that began with Russiagate.
“It's fairly clear that Alvin Bragg is pursuing a prosecution-in-search-of-a-crime, meaning that he and his associates desperately want to ‘get Trump’, and they have doggedly pursued a weak and speculative case, based mostly on the testimony of a discredited and self-interested informant, to that end,” Dr. Waddy, an associate professor of history at SUNY Alfred, told Sputnik.
That said, there are still simply too many details on the case that the public still doesn’t know, including the evidence Bragg has on Trump.
“Can it be proven that the payment to Stormy Daniels was ordered by Trump? Can it be proven that the purpose of it was to advance Trump's political interests (versus to save his marriage)? Did Trump himself control the relevant ‘business records’? Would half the businessmen in America (or more) be ‘guilty’ of the same ‘crime’, and therefore does the law itself make much sense? We simply don't yet know whether the charges have even a shred of substance to them,” the scholar stressed.
Waddy believes that at its core, the attack on Trump seems to be part of a death by a thousand cuts strategy pursued by Democrats – with the Daniels case possibly just the first case of many against both Trump and other conservatives. “When combined with” Democrats “new enthusiasm for censorship and cancel culture, it becomes highly questionable whether ‘democracy’ will survive this onslaught,” the professor fears.
Although the Daniels prosecution is a “risky move,” since it end up backfiring and strengthening Trump in the short term, when “coupled with all the other prosecutions and lines of attack,” it could lead to a situation where Trump “bleed[s] to death” as a viable political candidate.
“[Republicans] believe that Democrats want Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024, but they want him to be so damaged as a candidate that he has no chance against someone like Biden. They may get their wish. Even if all the charges that [liberal] prosecutors pursue against Trump are weak and come to naught, this does not mean that the cumulative political effect won’t be severe. Already, half the country is primed to believe any negative statement about Trump, no matter how fanciful. People who think like that are relieved that Trump is being prosecuted and look forward to his incarceration. Simply put, Democrats and progressives have persecuted Trump obsessively since 2015, and the voters haven’t yet punished them for doing so. There is a possibility that they never will.”
Ominous Sign
Ultimately, Dr. Waddy warned that “it is never a good sign when major political figures in a democracy are prosecuted, much less convicted…Trump is an active candidate for the presidency, and possibly even the favorite to win in 2024, so it is clear that some Democrats and progressives see the justice system as a convenient way to hobble their main adversary. They are not shy about saying so.”
Simultaneously, he added, politicians and “members of the protected classes” with the ‘correct’ political allegiance seem to be given a pass.
That would explain the lack of prosecutions for Hillary Clinton over her campaign’s use of campaign funds to sponsor the Steele opposition dossier against Trump, or based on the evidence gleaned from Hunter Biden’s laptop linking the president’s son to criminal activity ranging from drug use to suspected pay to play payoffs and the funding of biolabs in Ukraine.