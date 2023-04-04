https://sputniknews.com/20230404/live-from-outside-manhattan-criminal-court-after-trumps-indictment--1109099992.html

Live From Outside Manhattan Criminal Court After Trump's Indictment

Sputnik does live from outside the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, where Donald Trump's supporters gather after the grand jury's vote on the indictment of the former US president.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from outside the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, where Donald Trump's supporters have gathered after the grand jury's vote on his indictment.Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with Stormy Daniels. US media reported that he may face more than 30 charges when he is arraigned on Tuesday.Trump denies the allegations against him including the suggestion that he had an affair with Daniels, describing the case as a political witch hunt as he prepares his bid for the 2024 presidential election.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

