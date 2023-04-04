https://sputniknews.com/20230404/live-from-outside-manhattan-criminal-court-after-trumps-indictment--1109099992.html
Live From Outside Manhattan Criminal Court After Trump's Indictment
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from outside the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, where Donald Trump's supporters have gathered after the grand jury's vote on his indictment.Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with Stormy Daniels. US media reported that he may face more than 30 charges when he is arraigned on Tuesday.Trump denies the allegations against him including the suggestion that he had an affair with Daniels, describing the case as a political witch hunt as he prepares his bid for the 2024 presidential election.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Live From Outside Manhattan Criminal Court After Trump's Indictment
A grand jury in Manhattan decided last week to indict the former president of the United States on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up of an alleged affair with adult actress Stormy Daniels.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from outside the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, where Donald Trump's supporters have gathered after the grand jury's vote on his indictment.
Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with Stormy Daniels. US media reported that he may face more than 30 charges when he is arraigned on Tuesday.
Trump denies the allegations against him including the suggestion that he had an affair with Daniels, describing the case as a political witch hunt as he prepares his bid for the 2024 presidential election.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!