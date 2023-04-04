https://sputniknews.com/20230404/africa-should-provide-lead-to-save-world-from-homosexuality-ugandan-president-urges-1109112338.html

Africa Should 'Provide Lead' to Save World From Homosexuality, Ugandan President Urges

Africa Should 'Provide Lead' to Save World From Homosexuality, Ugandan President Urges

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called on African nations to reject the promotion of homosexuality in the continent, arguing that it is "very dangerous for humanity" and would lead to the extinction of the human race.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called on African nations to reject the promotion of homosexuality throughout the continent, arguing that it is "very dangerous for humanity" and would lead to the extinction of the human race.Museveni, who is expected to sign into law an anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by the Ugandan parliament in mid-March, made the remarks while addressing a two-day inter-parliamentary conference held at State House in Entebbe on "Protecting African Culture and Family Values". According to local media, the conference was attended by representatives of more than 22 African countries, as well as the United Kingdom.Titled the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill, the legislation proposes new penalties for homosexual intercourse and criminalizes anyone identifying as LGBTQ+. According to the bill, those who identify as LGBTQ+ or engage in same-sex activity can face imprisonment for up to 10 years, and those who commit "aggravated homosexuality", which among other things applies in cases of sexual relations involving those infected with HIV and underage minors, may face capital punishment.President Museveni told the gathering at the event, promoted by the Ugandan parliament, that sexual relations between persons of the same sex are more dangerous than drugs.George Peter Kaluma, an MP from Kenya, expressed his admiration for President Museveni and the Parliament of Uganda for their actions, which he believes will serve as a source of inspiration for other African legislatures. Peter commended the firm stance taken by Uganda and praised the country for upholding Africa's sovereignty as an independent continent. He added that Africa faces a bigger problem than slavery or colonialism. In many African countries, homosexuality is viewed as immoral and unnatural. As a result, there have been efforts made to criminalize same-sex relationships and ban homosexual acts. These efforts are often supported by religious and cultural beliefs that condemn homosexuality, and many people in these countries believe that such behavior goes against the natural order of things.Despite international pressure, in particular from Western officials under the pretext of supporting 'Human Sexual Rights', to change these laws and attitudes, many African countries continue to reject homosexuality and actively work to prevent it from being accepted or promoted in their societies.In March, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned Uganda of possible economic "repercussions" should the country pass its Anti-Homosexuality Bill, foreseeing severe punishment for LGBTQ+ representatives.In the same vein, last week, while staying in Accra - the capital city of Ghana - US vice-President Kamala Harris, had talks with the country's leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, over gay rights and discussed the 'Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value' bill, which is being debated in the legislature and implies legal accountability for those who identify as LGBTQ+ or advocate LGBTQ+ rights.At the time, Ghanaian Member of Parliament Samuel George, the sponsor of Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill, criticized Harris's remarks on the legislation, saying that she has no “moral right” to talk about human rights issues in the West African nation while there is gun violence in her home country.

