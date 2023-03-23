International
US Threatens Uganda With Economic Response for Criminalizing Homosexuality
US Threatens Uganda With Economic Response for Criminalizing Homosexuality
Washington has threatened Uganda with economic "repercussions," if the African country passes a new bill concerning legal accountability for homosexual activities.
2023-03-23T16:08+0000
2023-03-23T16:08+0000
Washington has threatened Uganda with economic "repercussions," if the African country passes a new bill concerning legal accountability for homosexual activities.The 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill that was recently discussed by the Ugandan parliament would introduce punishment for people who identify themselves as gay, including capital punishment in specific cases. Such cases, for instance, include sexual relations involving those infected with HIV and underage minors.The next step for the bill to become a law is the president’s approval.Initially, the Anti-Homosexuality Bill was proposed by Asuman Basalirwa, a member of the country’s parliament, earlier this month.According to the lawmaker, the bill purports to protect cultural, religious and family values of the Ugandan people "from acts that are likely to promote sexual promiscuity in this country."In his recent speech, President Museveni accused Western nations of "trying to impose their practices on other people," emphasizing that his nation won't follow "people who are lost," citing Western countries’ tendency towards normalizing homosexuality.
US Threatens Uganda With Economic Response for Criminalizing Homosexuality

16:08 GMT 23.03.2023
Uganda is on the verge of prohibiting any kind of homosexual activities in the country, including punishing those who identify themselves as gay. The country's authorities say the law will protect cultural, religious and family values.
Washington has threatened Uganda with economic "repercussions," if the African country passes a new bill concerning legal accountability for homosexual activities.
"We would have to take a look at whether or not there might be repercussions that we would have to take, perhaps in an economic way, should this law actually get passed – enacted," John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman, said during a press briefing this week.
The 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill that was recently discussed by the Ugandan parliament would introduce punishment for people who identify themselves as gay, including capital punishment in specific cases. Such cases, for instance, include sexual relations involving those infected with HIV and underage minors.
The next step for the bill to become a law is the president’s approval.
'Against Deviations': Uganda's Parliament Passes Law Banning Identification as LGBTQ
Initially, the Anti-Homosexuality Bill was proposed by Asuman Basalirwa, a member of the country’s parliament, earlier this month.
According to the lawmaker, the bill purports to protect cultural, religious and family values of the Ugandan people "from acts that are likely to promote sexual promiscuity in this country."
"The objective of the bill was to establish a comprehensive and enhanced legislation to protect traditional family values, our diverse culture, our faiths, by prohibiting any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex and the promotion or recognition of sexual relations between persons of the same sex," Basalirwa said.
In his recent speech, President Museveni accused Western nations of "trying to impose their practices on other people," emphasizing that his nation won't follow "people who are lost," citing Western countries’ tendency towards normalizing homosexuality.
"The homosexuals are deviations from normal. Why? Is it by nature or nurture? We need to answer these questions," President Museveni said, as cited by media.
