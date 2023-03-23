https://sputniknews.com/20230323/us-threatens-uganda-with-economic-response-for-criminalizing-homosexuality-1108730049.html

US Threatens Uganda With Economic Response for Criminalizing Homosexuality

US Threatens Uganda With Economic Response for Criminalizing Homosexuality

Washington has threatened Uganda with economic "repercussions," if the African country passes a new bill concerning legal accountability for homosexual activities.

Washington has threatened Uganda with economic "repercussions," if the African country passes a new bill concerning legal accountability for homosexual activities.The 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill that was recently discussed by the Ugandan parliament would introduce punishment for people who identify themselves as gay, including capital punishment in specific cases. Such cases, for instance, include sexual relations involving those infected with HIV and underage minors.The next step for the bill to become a law is the president’s approval.Initially, the Anti-Homosexuality Bill was proposed by Asuman Basalirwa, a member of the country’s parliament, earlier this month.According to the lawmaker, the bill purports to protect cultural, religious and family values of the Ugandan people "from acts that are likely to promote sexual promiscuity in this country."In his recent speech, President Museveni accused Western nations of "trying to impose their practices on other people," emphasizing that his nation won't follow "people who are lost," citing Western countries’ tendency towards normalizing homosexuality.

