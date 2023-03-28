https://sputniknews.com/20230328/kamala-harris-has-no-moral-right-to-talk-about-human-rights-in-ghana-local-mp-says-1108871122.html

Kamala Harris Has 'No Moral Right' to Talk About Human Rights in Ghana, Local MP Says

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Ghana on the first leg of her Africa tour, has no “moral right” to talk about human rights issues in the West Africa’s nation while there is gun violence in her home country, an MP says.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Ghana on the first leg of her Africa tour, has no “moral right” to talk about human rights issues in the West Africa’s nation while there is gun violence in her home country, Ghanaian Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency Samuel George said.As an example, the MP mentioned Monday’s shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, which saw at least six people killed, including three children, by a 28-year-old former student, who has been identified in US media as a transgender person. The politician’s remark comes amid debate in Ghana’s Parliament on a bill that, once it becomes law, is expected to criminalize advocacy for gay rights in the country.During her stay in Ghana, Harris, who is on a seven-day Africa visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia, said that she had raised the issue of human rights with the country’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the same time arguing that LGBTQ rights are a human rights issue.In his turn, when asked about the anti-LGBTQ bill, titled the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values," President Akufo-Addo pointed out that it has not yet been passed by the Ghanaian Parliament, and that lawmakers are currently debating it.He also noted that the legislation was a private members bill, particularly proposed by a group of bipartisan MPs headed by Representative Samuel George.On Monday, MP George told local media that the anti-LGBTQ bill, which has been with the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament since last year, is currently ready to be presented to his colleagues in the House for further debate and voting. He stressed that his bill does not violate the human rights of any Ghanaian citizen.

