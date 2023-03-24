https://sputniknews.com/20230324/harris-on-africa-trip-to-raise-us-concerns-over-influence-of-china-russia-official-says-1108749556.html

Harris on Africa Trip to Raise US Concerns Over Influence of China, Russia, Official Says

Harris on Africa Trip to Raise US Concerns Over Influence of China, Russia, Official Says

US Vice President Kamala Harris will raise Washington's concerns over the involvement of China and Russia in Africa when she meets with officials during her upcoming trip to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, a senior US official said.

Harris on Saturday will depart for a week-long trip to Africa, where the US, China, and Russia have been vying to improve ties with states across the continent and spread influence in the region. In addition to concerns about China, Harris is also expected to discuss operational security, strengthening business ties, long-term economic growth, and the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, the official added.The official also mentioned that although many African countries have a historical relationship with the Soviet Union, which supported their liberation movements, and many still have relationships with Russia, which has been vocal about its support for exports of foodstuffs to the poorest areas of the continent, Harris will raise discussions about the shared points of agreement on economic hardships exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.On Thursday, senior Pentagon official Celeste Wallander told Congress the recent political changes in Africa challenge the United States' efforts to counter the influence of Russia and China in the region."Threats and Pressure"In May 2022, the US House of Representatives approved a "Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act," paving the way for Washington to punish African governments for maintaining ties with Russia. US lawmakers argued that Moscow's dealings with African countries could "undermine United States objectives and interests."The bill was widely condemned by officials in many countries across the African continent, calling it a "misplaced type of legislation" that disrespects the sovereignty of African nations.In the same vein, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, in an interview with Sputnik in January, said that the bill of the US Congress on combating Russian activities in Africa runs contrary to international law and should be withdrawn.Jacob Mudenda, speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, said that African countries reacted with disgust to the May 2022 bill, as it infringes on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations willing to cooperate with Moscow.In his turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the US bill, calling it "an American provocation." He argued that the US does not consider African nations its equals, recalling a time when former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Africa to urge "everyone to stop trading with Russia and China, because both Russia and China do it for self-interest."

