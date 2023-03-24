https://sputniknews.com/20230324/harris-on-africa-trip-to-raise-us-concerns-over-influence-of-china-russia-official-says-1108749556.html
Harris on Africa Trip to Raise US Concerns Over Influence of China, Russia, Official Says
Harris on Africa Trip to Raise US Concerns Over Influence of China, Russia, Official Says
US Vice President Kamala Harris will raise Washington's concerns over the involvement of China and Russia in Africa when she meets with officials during her upcoming trip to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, a senior US official said.
2023-03-24T12:08+0000
2023-03-24T12:08+0000
2023-03-24T12:08+0000
africa
russia
china
us
zambia
tanzania
ghana
kamala harris
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108750546_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_df4a4119489b960e928bec16a6a10fa7.jpg
Harris on Saturday will depart for a week-long trip to Africa, where the US, China, and Russia have been vying to improve ties with states across the continent and spread influence in the region. In addition to concerns about China, Harris is also expected to discuss operational security, strengthening business ties, long-term economic growth, and the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, the official added.The official also mentioned that although many African countries have a historical relationship with the Soviet Union, which supported their liberation movements, and many still have relationships with Russia, which has been vocal about its support for exports of foodstuffs to the poorest areas of the continent, Harris will raise discussions about the shared points of agreement on economic hardships exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.On Thursday, senior Pentagon official Celeste Wallander told Congress the recent political changes in Africa challenge the United States' efforts to counter the influence of Russia and China in the region."Threats and Pressure"In May 2022, the US House of Representatives approved a "Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act," paving the way for Washington to punish African governments for maintaining ties with Russia. US lawmakers argued that Moscow's dealings with African countries could "undermine United States objectives and interests."The bill was widely condemned by officials in many countries across the African continent, calling it a "misplaced type of legislation" that disrespects the sovereignty of African nations.In the same vein, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, in an interview with Sputnik in January, said that the bill of the US Congress on combating Russian activities in Africa runs contrary to international law and should be withdrawn.Jacob Mudenda, speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, said that African countries reacted with disgust to the May 2022 bill, as it infringes on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations willing to cooperate with Moscow.In his turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the US bill, calling it "an American provocation." He argued that the US does not consider African nations its equals, recalling a time when former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Africa to urge "everyone to stop trading with Russia and China, because both Russia and China do it for self-interest."
https://sputniknews.com/20230222/washington-does-not-want-to-force-africa-to-choose-sides-in-military-cooperation-us-army-general-1107700327.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/lavrov-us-bill-countering-russia-in-africa-represents-colonial-mentality-1106460779.html
africa
russia
china
zambia
tanzania
ghana
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108750546_324:0:3055:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f81b4ed6af1816c52d6fb8fae73660c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
harris on africa trip, harris africa trip, us concerns over influence of china, russia, us concerns over influence of russia, russia's involvement in africa, africa is world's 'future' for touring us vp harris, us vice president harris to address china's influence, biden administration quadruples down on its africa charm offensive, russia, ghana, zambia, tanzania, usa, us,
harris on africa trip, harris africa trip, us concerns over influence of china, russia, us concerns over influence of russia, russia's involvement in africa, africa is world's 'future' for touring us vp harris, us vice president harris to address china's influence, biden administration quadruples down on its africa charm offensive, russia, ghana, zambia, tanzania, usa, us,
Harris on Africa Trip to Raise US Concerns Over Influence of China, Russia, Official Says
Muhammad Osman
Writer/Editor
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Vice President Kamala Harris will raise Washington's concerns over the involvement of China and Russia in Africa when she meets with officials during her upcoming trip to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, a senior administration official told reporters.
Harris on Saturday will depart for a week-long trip to Africa, where the US, China, and Russia have been vying to improve ties with states across the continent and spread influence in the region.
"We've made clear we have real concerns about China's behavior in Africa and around the world. But a true partnership with Africa means that we'll talk about elements of China's engagement... including the technological, economic, military and global governance domains," the official said.
In addition to concerns about China, Harris is also expected to discuss operational security, strengthening business ties, long-term economic growth, and the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, the official added.
The official also mentioned that although many African countries have a historical relationship with the Soviet Union, which supported their liberation movements, and many still have relationships with Russia
, which has been vocal about its support for exports of foodstuffs to the poorest areas of the continent, Harris will raise discussions about the shared points of agreement on economic hardships exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.
On Thursday, senior Pentagon official Celeste Wallander told Congress the recent political changes in Africa challenge the United States' efforts to counter the influence of Russia and China in the region.
"Threats and Pressure"
In May 2022, the US House of Representatives approved a "Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act," paving the way for Washington to punish African governments for maintaining ties with Russia. US lawmakers argued that Moscow's dealings with African countries could "undermine United States objectives and interests."
The bill was widely condemned by officials in many countries across the African continent, calling it a "misplaced type of legislation" that disrespects the sovereignty of African nations.
"We should not be told by anyone who we associate with, and we should never be put in positions where we have to choose who our friends are," South African President Ramaphosa told reporters after his meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden in September 2022.
In the same vein, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, in an interview with Sputnik
in January, said that the bill of the US Congress on combating Russian activities in Africa runs contrary to international law
and should be withdrawn.
Jacob Mudenda, speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, said that African countries reacted with disgust to the May 2022 bill, as it infringes on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations willing to cooperate with Moscow.
In his turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the US bill
, calling it "an American provocation." He argued that the US does not consider African nations its equals, recalling a time when former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Africa to urge "everyone to stop trading with Russia and China, because both Russia and China do it for self-interest."
"[The US] is publicly saying that those who cooperate with Russia will regret it," Lavrov said while on a visit to South Africa in January. "Through threats and pressure, the US, and the British too, are crossing all red lines."