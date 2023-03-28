https://sputniknews.com/20230328/harris-welcome-but-ex-zambian-mp-cautions-us-vice-president-over-pushing-gay-agenda-1108865890.html
'Harris Welcome, but...': Ex-Zambian MP Cautions US Vice President Over Pushing Gay Agenda
Formerly Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusaka in a social media webpage post addressed to US VP Kamala Harris has warned her of risks to be arrested if she promotes gay rights during her visit to the country.
Former Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusaka, commented in a social media post addressed to Kamala Harris, warning her that she risks being arrested if she promotes gay rights during her visit to the country.The welcoming statement, which was made on Tuesday, notified the top US official that promoting "unnatural acts" in the country is a criminal offense.Lusaka reiterated that the Zambian people are a Christian nation, which is also stipulated in the Constitution, and despite having accepted a lot of US cultural attributes, including the "language, fashion, music, and democracy," it will never allow same-sex relationships.Along with that, he emphasized that the country "at all times maintains its non-aligned position on key global issues," calling the incumbent government's position on last year's United Nations General Assembly's resolution concerning the Russian special military operation in Ukraine a "mistake."Moreover, the former MP added that Zambia has always been a "friend of all nations," highlighting Chinese participation in building the country's infrastructure.Last Saturday, Kamala Harris embarked on a trip to Africa, during which she was going to visit Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.While staying in Accra the capital city of Ghana, where she arrived on Sunday, she had talks with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo over gay rights and addressed the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value" bill, which is being debated in the legislature and implies legal accountability for those who identify as LGBTQ or advocate for LGBTQ rights.Commenting on the statement by the Vice President, local Ghanaian MP Samuel George noted on the radio that Harris had no moral right to talk about human rights in this country.In contrast to the US actively promoting the gay agenda, many African countries speak in favor of and uphold traditional values.Putting pressure on Ghana in order to impede the adoption of the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value" bill, Harris only continues Washington's official course of promoting the LGBTQ agenda.Earlier this month, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned another African country, Uganda, over possible economic "repercussions" in case the country passes its Anti-Homosexuality Bill envisaging severe punishment for LGBTQ representatives.
'Harris Welcome, but...': Ex-Zambian MP Cautions US Vice President Over Pushing Gay Agenda
15:18 GMT 28.03.2023 (Updated: 15:19 GMT 28.03.2023)
While US Vice President Kamala Harris tours three African countries – Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, – during which she is expected to discuss American-African relations among other topics, Zambian politician Bowman Lusaka released a welcoming statement addressed to the US official with a warning over promoting gay rights.
Former Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusaka, commented in a social media post addressed to Kamala Harris, warning her that she risks being arrested if she promotes gay rights during her visit to the country.
The welcoming statement, which was made on Tuesday, notified the top US official that promoting "unnatural acts" in the country is a criminal offense.
"Vice President Harris should be informed that she risks being arrested if she promotes gay rights whilst in Zambia like she did in Ghana, as it is a criminal offense to promote unnatural acts in our beautiful nation," the statement reads.
Lusaka reiterated that the Zambian people are a Christian nation, which is also stipulated in the Constitution, and despite having accepted a lot of US cultural attributes, including the "language, fashion, music, and democracy," it will never allow same-sex relationships.
Along with that, he emphasized that the country "at all times maintains its non-aligned position on key global issues," calling the incumbent government's position on last year's United Nations General Assembly’s resolution concerning the Russian special military operation in Ukraine a "mistake."
"The mistake that President [Hakainde] Hichilema and his Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo made when they voted to condemn Russia at the UN summit shall never be repeated. It was foolhardy and should never happen again," Lusaka stressed.
Moreover, the former MP added that Zambia has always been a "friend of all nations," highlighting Chinese participation in building the country's infrastructure.
"Just for Mrs Harris’s own information, the modern airport she will land was built by the Chinese, the good road network she will be driven on from the airport to her hotel room was constructed by China and the conference room she will speak from was a gift from China," he stated.
Last Saturday, Kamala Harris embarked on a trip
to Africa, during which she was going to visit Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.
While staying in Accra the capital city of Ghana, where she arrived on Sunday, she had talks with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo over gay rights and addressed the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value" bill, which is being debated in the legislature and implies legal accountability for those who identify as LGBTQ or advocate for LGBTQ rights.
"I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the freedom and supporting the fighting for equality among all people, and that all people be treated equally. I will also say that this is an issue that we consider, and I consider to be a human rights issue, and that will not change," Harris said during a joint press conference with Akufo-Addo.
Commenting on the statement by the Vice President, local Ghanaian MP Samuel George noted on the radio that Harris had no moral right to talk about human rights in this country.
"Do you think the Parliament of Ghana is going to be guided by the opinion of the vice president of the country that is one of the biggest abusers of human rights?" George said.
In contrast to the US actively promoting the gay agenda, many African countries speak in favor of and uphold traditional values
.
For instance, Ghanaian law already stipulates that gay sex could be prosecuted in the country. Moreover, the other countries on Harris' tour schedule, Tanzania and Zambia, also have laws prohibiting homosexual activities.
Putting pressure on Ghana in order to impede the adoption of the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value" bill, Harris only continues Washington's official course
of promoting the LGBTQ agenda.
Earlier this month, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned another African country, Uganda, over possible economic "repercussions" in case the country passes its Anti-Homosexuality Bill
envisaging severe punishment for LGBTQ representatives.
"We would have to take a look at whether or not there might be repercussions that we would have to take, perhaps in an economic way, should this law actually get passed and enacted," John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman, said during a press briefing last week.