'Harris Welcome, but...': Ex-Zambian MP Cautions US Vice President Over Pushing Gay Agenda

Formerly Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusaka in a social media webpage post addressed to US VP Kamala Harris has warned her of risks to be arrested if she promotes gay rights during her visit to the country.

2023-03-28T15:18+0000

2023-03-28T15:18+0000

2023-03-28T15:19+0000

Former Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusaka, commented in a social media post addressed to Kamala Harris, warning her that she risks being arrested if she promotes gay rights during her visit to the country.The welcoming statement, which was made on Tuesday, notified the top US official that promoting "unnatural acts" in the country is a criminal offense.Lusaka reiterated that the Zambian people are a Christian nation, which is also stipulated in the Constitution, and despite having accepted a lot of US cultural attributes, including the "language, fashion, music, and democracy," it will never allow same-sex relationships.Along with that, he emphasized that the country "at all times maintains its non-aligned position on key global issues," calling the incumbent government's position on last year's United Nations General Assembly’s resolution concerning the Russian special military operation in Ukraine a "mistake."Moreover, the former MP added that Zambia has always been a "friend of all nations," highlighting Chinese participation in building the country's infrastructure.Last Saturday, Kamala Harris embarked on a trip to Africa, during which she was going to visit Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.While staying in Accra the capital city of Ghana, where she arrived on Sunday, she had talks with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo over gay rights and addressed the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value" bill, which is being debated in the legislature and implies legal accountability for those who identify as LGBTQ or advocate for LGBTQ rights.Commenting on the statement by the Vice President, local Ghanaian MP Samuel George noted on the radio that Harris had no moral right to talk about human rights in this country.In contrast to the US actively promoting the gay agenda, many African countries speak in favor of and uphold traditional values.Putting pressure on Ghana in order to impede the adoption of the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value" bill, Harris only continues Washington's official course of promoting the LGBTQ agenda.Earlier this month, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned another African country, Uganda, over possible economic "repercussions" in case the country passes its Anti-Homosexuality Bill envisaging severe punishment for LGBTQ representatives.

