'We Have Come of Age' – EAC Secretary-General Peter Mathuki on Intra-African Integration

The EAC Secretary-General believes EAC will become "the most integrated regional economic bloc in the world, because it is already the most integrated on the African continent", he told African journalists.

The EAC Secretary-General Peter Mathuki believes the EAC will become "the most integrated regional economic bloc in the world, because it is already the most integrated on the African continent", he told African journalists. Among the issues discussed was the "agenda of a borderless Africa". According to the official, travel costs should be decreased, so that Africans could easily move around the continent.As for further integration, Mathuki stressed that Tanzania has confirmed its decision to join teh EAC's one area network in a phased manner.In addition, the Secretary-General also noted that the allocation by Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan of 125 acres in Arusha in the north-east of the country to the EAC for development, shows Tanzania's "commitment to regional integration".Mathuki has also urged other EAC partners to show their dedication to the regional integration process.With Somalia being at an advanced stage of joining the community, he stated that both the country and the EAC will benefit from integration. The official emphasized that for Somalia it would be better to enter the EAC, rather than to be "on its own".Mathuki has also outlined that by deciding to include the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) , the EAC "changed the global dynamics" and was "the best" despite security issues faced by the country.Moreover, the official said that Ethiopia was a good country to join the community, because if it does, global discussions about markets and security will have to take East Africa's interests into account.The official has also mentioned that the EAC is currently reviewing its institutional structure.The community was founded in 1967 but collapsed after 10 years. It reopened in 2000 with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda as its founding members. Today the community consists of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan,Tanzania, and Uganda. In 2010, the block initiated a common regional goods, labor, and capital market. The EAC is planning to establish a single currency and, in the long run, a political federation.Mathuki earlier said that a single currency for the EAC could be achieved within the next three or four years.

