https://sputniknews.com/20230330/burkina-faso-set-to-resume-diplomatic-ties-with-dprk-1108944591.html

Burkina Faso Set to Resume Diplomatic Ties With DPRK

Burkina Faso Set to Resume Diplomatic Ties With DPRK

In this article you can read about bilateral relations between Burkina Faso and North Korea

2023-03-30T08:28+0000

2023-03-30T08:28+0000

2023-03-30T08:28+0000

africa

west africa

burkina faso

north korea

bilateral relations

military cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108457770_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46c7d9dc39ea98a528ffbc717d5c3a4c.jpg

Burkina Faso plans to resume diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the nation’s Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba has announced. Bamako has also approved the appointment of Chae Hui Chol as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of North Korea to Burkina Faso. The Ambassador will be residing in Dakar, Senegal.The main focus of the partnership will reportedly be military equipment, mining, healthcare, agriculture, and research.The Burkinabe FM has also stated that previously her country had "very good relations with North Korea, which was a privileged partner during the period of the August 1983 Revolution."In 2017, Bamako officially cut ties with Pyongyang over the UN’s sanctions against the DPRK's new nuclear weapons program.Recently, the West African country decided to distance itself from its ex-metropole France and terminated the military cooperation treaty signed in 1961. As the terrorism threat in the country persists, the Burkinabe government is now looking for new partners in the military sphere.

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/north-koreas-leader-orders-boost-to-nuclear-weapons-production-1108855305.html

africa

west africa

burkina faso

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Tamara Vakhromova

Tamara Vakhromova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tamara Vakhromova

north korea and burkina faso, military cooperation, bilateral relations, ambassador to burkina faso, resuming relations