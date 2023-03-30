International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/burkina-faso-set-to-resume-diplomatic-ties-with-dprk-1108944591.html
Burkina Faso Set to Resume Diplomatic Ties With DPRK
Burkina Faso Set to Resume Diplomatic Ties With DPRK
In this article you can read about bilateral relations between Burkina Faso and North Korea
2023-03-30T08:28+0000
2023-03-30T08:28+0000
africa
west africa
burkina faso
north korea
bilateral relations
military cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108457770_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46c7d9dc39ea98a528ffbc717d5c3a4c.jpg
Burkina Faso plans to resume diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the nation’s Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba has announced. Bamako has also approved the appointment of Chae Hui Chol as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of North Korea to Burkina Faso. The Ambassador will be residing in Dakar, Senegal.The main focus of the partnership will reportedly be military equipment, mining, healthcare, agriculture, and research.The Burkinabe FM has also stated that previously her country had "very good relations with North Korea, which was a privileged partner during the period of the August 1983 Revolution."In 2017, Bamako officially cut ties with Pyongyang over the UN’s sanctions against the DPRK's new nuclear weapons program.Recently, the West African country decided to distance itself from its ex-metropole France and terminated the military cooperation treaty signed in 1961. As the terrorism threat in the country persists, the Burkinabe government is now looking for new partners in the military sphere.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/north-koreas-leader-orders-boost-to-nuclear-weapons-production-1108855305.html
africa
west africa
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Tamara Vakhromova
Tamara Vakhromova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108457770_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e08638a369306ecb1995c501d272a1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea and burkina faso, military cooperation, bilateral relations, ambassador to burkina faso, resuming relations
north korea and burkina faso, military cooperation, bilateral relations, ambassador to burkina faso, resuming relations

Burkina Faso Set to Resume Diplomatic Ties With DPRK

08:28 GMT 30.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / NIPAH DENNISEmpty seat of the head of state of Burkina Faso at the second extraordinary summit on the political situation in Burkina Faso, in Accra, Ghana, on February 3, 2022
Empty seat of the head of state of Burkina Faso at the second extraordinary summit on the political situation in Burkina Faso, in Accra, Ghana, on February 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / NIPAH DENNIS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Tamara Vakhromova
Writer/editor
All materialsWrite to the author
Over the second half of the 20th century, relations between Burkina Faso and North Korea were very close. In 1970s, Pyongyang helped Burkina Faso (the Republic of Upper Volta at the time) with regards to agriculture and technology and supplied military equipment. In 2017 these relations were suspended by Bamako over North Korea's nuclear program.
Burkina Faso plans to resume diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the nation’s Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba has announced.
Bamako has also approved the appointment of Chae Hui Chol as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of North Korea to Burkina Faso. The Ambassador will be residing in Dakar, Senegal.
The main focus of the partnership will reportedly be military equipment, mining, healthcare, agriculture, and research.
The Burkinabe FM has also stated that previously her country had "very good relations with North Korea, which was a privileged partner during the period of the August 1983 Revolution."
In 2017, Bamako officially cut ties with Pyongyang over the UN’s sanctions against the DPRK's new nuclear weapons program.
This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
Military
North Korea's Leader Orders Boost to Nuclear Weapons Production
28 March, 07:42 GMT
Recently, the West African country decided to distance itself from its ex-metropole France and terminated the military cooperation treaty signed in 1961.
As the terrorism threat in the country persists, the Burkinabe government is now looking for new partners in the military sphere.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала