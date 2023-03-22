https://sputniknews.com/20230322/burkina-faso-prioritizes-defense-cooperation-with-russia--1108678346.html

Burkina Faso Prioritizes Defense Cooperation With Russia

2023-03-22T15:27+0000

Burkina Faso sees defense and security as the main priority in the framework of cooperation with Russia, Speaker of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso Ousman Buguma said in an interview with Sputnik.The security-related cooperation with Moscow is being conducted in a bid to "determine the possibility of Russia to help and support us in the fight against terrorism," Buguma noted.The Burkinabe Legislative Assembly speaker also stated that Ouagadougou strives to strengthen economic cooperation with Russia.Moreover, Buguma has also supported the idea of creating a Russian-African bank as this would alleviate bank operations and financing projects in his country. "Such a bank can greatly facilitate bank transfers when exporting goods to Russia," he stated.Overall, Buguma highlighted Burkina Faso's appreciation for Russia's efforts and participation in establishing a multipolar world.The assembly speaker also commented on the recently terminated military cooperation agreement with France - a move by Ouagadougou which came amid the withdrawal of French forces from several West African nations' territories, including Burkina Faso, against the background of protests against the military presence of Paris.The agreement in question was signed by France and Burkina Faso in 1961. Among the key points were Burkinabe training by French military personnel; "free" provision of military materials and equipment; permission for Burkina Faso citizens to apply for French institutions and military establishments by competitive examination with French citizens.Against the background of the wave of anti-French sentiments in the Sahel region, French President Emmanuel Macron came out with new military strategy earlier this year, announcing the end of the "age of Francafrique".Paris promised to "reorganize" its military presence on the continent, however, noting that the so-called reorganization doesn't mean that Paris will withdrew its forces that are still there.Currently, there are permanent French bases in Senegal, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Djibouti and operational presence in Niger and Chad.

