Burkina Faso Prioritizes Defense Cooperation With Russia
© AP Photo / Kilaye BationoSoldiers loyal to Burkina Faso's latest coup leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore gather outside the National Assembly as Traore was appointed Burkina Faso's transitional president in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday Oct. 14, 2022.
© AP Photo / Kilaye Bationo
Subscribe
Last year saw a wave of anti-French protests in several African nations of the Sahel region. Against the background of dissatisfaction with French military presence on African soil, Paris moved to withdraw its troops from a variety of countries, including Mali, the Central African Republic and, most recently, Burkina Faso.
Burkina Faso sees defense and security as the main priority in the framework of cooperation with Russia, Speaker of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso Ousman Buguma said in an interview with Sputnik.
The security-related cooperation with Moscow is being conducted in a bid to "determine the possibility of Russia to help and support us in the fight against terrorism," Buguma noted.
The Burkinabe Legislative Assembly speaker also stated that Ouagadougou strives to strengthen economic cooperation with Russia.
"These include areas such as transport, agriculture, and everything to do with energy and petroleum products," he said.
Moreover, Buguma has also supported the idea of creating a Russian-African bank as this would alleviate bank operations and financing projects in his country.
"Such a bank can greatly facilitate bank transfers when exporting goods to Russia," he stated.
Overall, Buguma highlighted Burkina Faso's appreciation for Russia's efforts and participation in establishing a multipolar world.
"This (Russia-Africa conference) is taking place at a crucial historical moment when the world has witnessed many changes. We appreciate Russia's efforts and participation in building a multipolar world where power is not concentrated in the hands of one country but distributed among several countries on different continents," Buguma said.
20 March, 15:55 GMT
The assembly speaker also commented on the recently terminated military cooperation agreement with France - a move by Ouagadougou which came amid the withdrawal of French forces from several West African nations' territories, including Burkina Faso, against the background of protests against the military presence of Paris.
"The purpose of the military agreement we signed with France was to support the army of Burkina Faso in the fight against terrorism. The government decided to terminate it because the result did not meet expectations, as terrorism continued to spread in our country," the speaker explained.
The agreement in question was signed by France and Burkina Faso in 1961. Among the key points were Burkinabe training by French military personnel; "free" provision of military materials and equipment; permission for Burkina Faso citizens to apply for French institutions and military establishments by competitive examination with French citizens.
Against the background of the wave of anti-French sentiments in the Sahel region, French President Emmanuel Macron came out with new military strategy earlier this year, announcing the end of the "age of Francafrique".
2 March, 13:34 GMT
Paris promised to "reorganize" its military presence on the continent, however, noting that the so-called reorganization doesn't mean that Paris will withdrew its forces that are still there.
"Our model must not be anymore military bases like those we have now," Macron said in early March. "Tomorrow, our presence will go through bases, schools, academies, which will be jointly managed" by French and African staff.
Currently, there are permanent French bases in Senegal, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Djibouti and operational presence in Niger and Chad.