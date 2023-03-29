https://sputniknews.com/20230329/zimbabwe-thanks-russia-for-help-in-battling-western-sanctions-senate-speaker-says-1108895307.html

Zimbabwe Thanks Russia for Help in Battling Western Sanctions, Senate Speaker Says

Zimbabwe Thanks Russia for Help in Battling Western Sanctions, Senate Speaker Says

Zimbabwe is grateful to Russia for help in the fight against Western sanctions, Mabel Chinomona, the head of the country's Senate said on Tuesday

Zimbabwe is grateful to Russia for helping fight the US-led Western sanctions, Mabel Chinomona, president of the country's Senate said on Tuesday, emphasizing that the African nation intends to further team up with Moscow to overcome the consequences of these illegal restrictions.Chinomona also praised Russia's commitment to helping the African continent as "a breath of fresh air for all African countries."Furthermore, addressing a plenary session of the Federation Council on Wednesday, the speaker stated that Zimbabwe does not support the US-led Western sanctions against Russia and calls for a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine in accordance with the UN charter.According to Chinomona, the reaction of the West was "quite expected," as it out of "all forces tried to denigrate the Russian Federation, including imposing unilateral sanctions against Russia."The politician stressed that Zimbabwe is itself a victim of the West's sanctions and understands that imposing such restrictions is not the way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Zimbabwean politician said that during her visit to Moscow, she had already met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, highlighting the fruitful nature of the conversation. Last week, Zimbabwe's Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Communication and Publicity, Nick Mangwana, told Sputnik that the country looks forward to welcoming more Russian tourists.Moreover, several other high-ranking officials told Sputnik earlier that Zimbabwe is ready to expand its partnership with Russia in a number of industries, including mining, defense, and energy. And shortly, a new Russian language learning facility will be opened in the Southern African nation, according to Amon Murwira, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education and Professor at the University of Zimbabwe’s Science and Technology Development.The international sanctions are seriously hampering the African nation's development, as Zimbabwe, for instance, has been unable to obtain fresh financing from multilateral lenders since the 2000s, including the IMF, the Paris Club, and the African Development Bank. In addition to having limited access to funding, the nation is also coping with other economic woes like hyperinflation, rising unemployment, declining agriculture, and shortages of essential items. The sanctions were placed on the country at the turn of the 21st century because of purported violations of human rights, including the alleged "continued intimidation of political opponents and harassment of the independent press." Harare strongly refutes the accusations and requests the removal of restrictions.After Mugabe had stepped down as head of state in the fall of 2017, the US and the EU kept the sanctions in place. As conditions for their removal, the US demands that Zimbabwe, in particular, ensure freedom of the press and economic reforms, as well as compensate white farmers who have lost their farms.

