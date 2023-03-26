https://sputniknews.com/20230326/zimbabwe-wants-to-welcome-more-russian-tourists-deputy-minister-says-1108797675.html

Zimbabwe Wants To Welcome More Russian Tourists, Deputy Minister Says

Zimbabwe wants to see more Russian tourists, Zimbabwe's Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Information and Publicity, Nick Mangwana tells Sputnik.

Zimbabwe wants to see more Russian tourists, Zimbabwe's Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Information and Publicity, Nick Mangwana tells Sputnik.Mangwana outlines that Russians should not be afraid to come to his country on vacation.The deputy minister also believes that a restaurant serving Russian cuisine should be opened in Zimbabwe, as Russian culture is popular in the African country.Mangwana also said that the decision to erect a monument to the Soviet army in Zimbabwe makes sense since Russia played a decisive role in the liberation of many African countries.Earlier this month, Christopher Mutsvangwa, speaker of the coutry's ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF), told Sputnik that a monument to Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War would be erected in the Museum of the Liberation of Africa, which at present is under construction in Harare.Mangwana has also explained that Zimbabwe teaches the history of the liberation of Africa with an emphasis on the role the USSR played in this process, outlining that the colonial period saw a different interpretation of history.He also suggests Russia should invite Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Victory Day celebration on 9 May.

