Western Officials' Africa Visits Are 'Charming Exercise to Protect Material Interests,' Experts Say

Increasing frequency of western countries' top officials' visits to the African continent is part the West's strife to keep its foothold there, as well as to counter China and Russia activity in the region, expert tells Sputnik.

The increasing frequency of Western countries' top officials' visits to Africa is part of the West's effort to keep its foothold there, as well as to counter China and Russia's activity in the region, Ian Liebenberg, professor of politics at the University of Namibia (UNAM), Windhoek, Namibia, and professor-extraordinary at the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University, South Africa, tells Sputnik, adding that the concern with the continent is a "competition for hearts and minds."In recent months, senior Western officials such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, US First Lady Jill Biden, and others have paid official visits to a number of African nations. In addition, US Vice President Kamala Harris is starting her visit to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.Against the background of the recent frequent trips of leading Western politicians to Africa, at the end of March, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilda arrived for the first time on a multi-day state visit to South Africa. According to the expert, the West is trying to preserve its strategic position and keep the possibility of gaining African resources.In 2022 and 2023, France pulled its troops out from Mali and Burkina Faso respectively at the demand of local military governments and against the backdrop of a dramatic deterioration in relations with them.Steven Gruzd, head of African Governance and Diplomacy Program, South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), in his turn, believes that Africa has become such a popular destination for Western officials due to its UN-representation, as well as thanks to business matters on the continent. Liebenberg believes that the West could aim to use African votes in the UN to support Western initiatives – specifically, anti-Russian ones.In October 2022, 19 African countries, including Zimbabwe, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Mali, the Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, and South Africa abstained from voting for a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia for holding referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions.Both experts have also touched upon the historical backgrounds of todays' Africa-West relations, emphasizing how Western colonialism has affected African nations.Gruzd highlights Belgium's controversial role in the history of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.King Philippe is a descendant of Belgian King Leopold II, who ruled in 1865-1909. In 1885, he created the colony of the Congo Free State (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo), of which Leopold was the sole owner. According to modern estimates, the scale of the Congolese population decline during the first 23 years of Belgium's rule range from 1.5 million to more than 10 million. Studies show that millions of Congolese died due to murder, famine, and disease at the time.Moreover, in 2002, Belgium admitted to "an irrefutable portion of responsibility" in the events that led to the 1961 death of Congolese anticolonial leader Patrice Lumumba, of which, the expert outlines, Africans have not forgotten.Liebenberg stresses that Africans will not forget the suffering and pain that was brought to the continent by the colonizers.Liebenberg brings up examples of how the Western colonizers affected the lives of thousands in Africa.Talking about modern times, the expert recalls Libya's tragedy, when a coalition of Western states destroyed the once thriving African nation.He also underlines that even after gaining independence, many African states were cut off from the "economic growth loop" due to continuous Western pressure.

