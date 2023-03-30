What is Known About WSJ Journalist's Arrest in Russia

Commenting on a possible response measure by the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that there will be no reaction. "We hope that this will not happen and this should not happen because once again I repeat we are not talking about suspicion, it is about the fact that he was caught red-handed," he told reporters on Thursday. Commenting on a possible response measure by the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that there will be no reaction. "We hope that this will not happen and this should not happen because once again I repeat we are not talking about suspicion, it is about the fact that he was caught red-handed," he told reporters on Thursday.

Additionally, he underscored that employees of the WSJ Moscow bureau can continue to work if they are accredited. Additionally, he underscored that employees of the WSJ Moscow bureau can continue to work if they are accredited.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, for his part, said that the question of exchanging Gershkovich with the US is not on the table yet.

"I would not raise a question in this regard at all now because, you know, some exchanges that took place in the past pertained to people who were already serving sentences," the Russian diplomat pointed out. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, for his part, said that the question of exchanging Gershkovich with the US is not on the table yet."I would not raise a question in this regard at all now because, you know, some exchanges that took place in the past pertained to people who were already serving sentences," the Russian diplomat pointed out.