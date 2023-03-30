https://sputniknews.com/20230330/wsj-denies-espionage-allegations-against-its-reporter-arrested-in-russia-seeks-release-1108970673.html

WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Reporter Arrested in Russia, Seeks Release

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday denied espionage allegations against its Moscow bureau correspondent, Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia, and would seek the immediate release of the reporter.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the United States. According to FSB, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms. Later on Thursday, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik it had ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention for two months. Gershkovich's lawyer, Daniil Berman, told reporters that he had not been allowed to enter the courtroom, adding that the court might have assigned its own defender. The lawyer also said that Gershkovich would likely be tried for espionage. Under the Russian Criminal Code, an individual convicted of espionage may be face up to 20 years in prison.

