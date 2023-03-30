International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/wsj-denies-espionage-allegations-against-its-reporter-arrested-in-russia-seeks-release-1108970673.html
WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Reporter Arrested in Russia, Seeks Release
WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Reporter Arrested in Russia, Seeks Release
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday denied espionage allegations against its Moscow bureau correspondent, Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia, and would seek the immediate release of the reporter.
2023-03-30T17:32+0000
2023-03-30T17:32+0000
world
wall street journal
journalist
espionage
trial
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108961051_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa25f0297494efe042152f5fb6709bb.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the United States. According to FSB, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms. Later on Thursday, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik it had ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention for two months. Gershkovich's lawyer, Daniil Berman, told reporters that he had not been allowed to enter the courtroom, adding that the court might have assigned its own defender. The lawyer also said that Gershkovich would likely be tried for espionage. Under the Russian Criminal Code, an individual convicted of espionage may be face up to 20 years in prison.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108961051_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4496637f77c0713ed8598a63250f6d2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
evan gershkovich
evan gershkovich

WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Reporter Arrested in Russia, Seeks Release

17:32 GMT 30.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEVA Russian law enforcement officer gestures outside the Lefortovsky court after Evan Gershkovich, US journalist working for the Wall Street Journal detained in Russia on suspicion of spying for Washington, was escorted out of it in Moscow on March 30, 2023
A Russian law enforcement officer gestures outside the Lefortovsky court after Evan Gershkovich, US journalist working for the Wall Street Journal detained in Russia on suspicion of spying for Washington, was escorted out of it in Moscow on March 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday denied espionage allegations against its Moscow bureau correspondent, Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia, and would seek the immediate release of the reporter.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the United States. According to FSB, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms.
"The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovic. We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family," the journal said in a statement.
Later on Thursday, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik it had ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention for two months.
Gershkovich's lawyer, Daniil Berman, told reporters that he had not been allowed to enter the courtroom, adding that the court might have assigned its own defender.
"They are saying that there is already some lawyer [defending Gershkovich] who is likely to have been assigned. An assistant [of the judge] said that they were not going to help me," Berman stated.
The lawyer also said that Gershkovich would likely be tried for espionage.
Under the Russian Criminal Code, an individual convicted of espionage may be face up to 20 years in prison.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала