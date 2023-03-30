https://sputniknews.com/20230330/moscow-says-foreign-journalists-to-receive-visas-despite-incident-with-wsj-correspondent-1108963825.html

Moscow Says Foreign Journalists to Receive Visas Despite Incident With WSJ Correspondent

Foreign journalists will not have any problems with receive visas despite the arrest of the WSJ correspondent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik that it has decided to arrest Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich for two months over espionage suspicions.

