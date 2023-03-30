https://sputniknews.com/20230330/wsj-moscow-bureau-correspondent-gershkovich-detained-in-yekaterinburg-over-espionage-fsb-says-1108945679.html

WSJ Moscow Bureau Correspondent Gershkovich Detained in Yekaterinburg Over Espionage, FSB Says

Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent with the Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau accredited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, have been detained in Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

On instructions from the United States, Gershkovich collected classified information "about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex." He was detained in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information.

