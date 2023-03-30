International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/wsj-moscow-bureau-correspondent-gershkovich-detained-in-yekaterinburg-over-espionage-fsb-says-1108945679.html
WSJ Moscow Bureau Correspondent Gershkovich Detained in Yekaterinburg Over Espionage, FSB Says
WSJ Moscow Bureau Correspondent Gershkovich Detained in Yekaterinburg Over Espionage, FSB Says
Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent with the Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau accredited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, have been detained in Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
2023-03-30T07:53+0000
2023-03-30T07:53+0000
russia
criminals
fsb
espionage
classified information
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0d14c2654b8b0692abcd8aa13a69cf.jpg
On instructions from the United States, Gershkovich collected classified information "about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex." He was detained in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5455b8cde90415d9712be580ab57e542.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fsb, espionage, security service, wall street journal
fsb, espionage, security service, wall street journal

WSJ Moscow Bureau Correspondent Gershkovich Detained in Yekaterinburg Over Espionage, FSB Says

07:53 GMT 30.03.2023
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov /  / Go to the mediabankA bulletproof vest and a walkie-talkie of an FSB agent
A bulletproof vest and a walkie-talkie of an FSB agent - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent with the Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau accredited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, have been detained in Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"Illegal activities of UA citizen Evan Gershkovich, born in 1991, accredited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, correspondent of the Moscow bureau of US newspaper The Wall Street Journal, suspected of spying for the US government, have been stopped," the FSB said in a statement.
On instructions from the United States, Gershkovich collected classified information "about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex." He was detained in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала