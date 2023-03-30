https://sputniknews.com/20230330/us-in-direct-contact-with-russia-on-detention-of-us-journalist-1108968345.html

US in Direct Contact With Russia on Detention of US Journalist

US in Direct Contact With Russia on Detention of US Journalist

The US State Department has been in direct contact with the Russian government regarding the detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich and is working to secure consular access, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"Last night, White House and State Department Officials spoke with Mr. Gershkovich’s employer, the Wall Street Journal. The Administration has also been in contact with his family. Furthermore, the State Department has been in direct touch with the Russian government on this matter, including actively working to secure consular access to Mr. Gershkovich," Jean-Pierre said in a press release.Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that US President Biden has been briefed about reports regarding the detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gerschkovich in Russia.Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US is concerned by the detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter and US citizen in Russia on suspicion of espionage and is in contact with the media outlet, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. “We are deeply concerned over Russia’s widely-reported detention of a US citizen journalist. We are in contact with the Wall Street Journal on this situation,” Blinken said in a statement. Earlier in the day, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik that it decided to arrest Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich on suspicion of espionage. The Wall Street Journal denies the allegations. The Biden administration continues to urge US citizens in Russia to depart immediately, Blinken added.

