https://sputniknews.com/20230328/depleted-uranium-doesnt-distinguish-between-ukrainians--russians-it-poisons-everyone-journalist-1108864101.html

Depleted Uranium Doesn't Distinguish Between Ukrainians & Russians, It Poisons Everyone: Journalist

Depleted Uranium Doesn't Distinguish Between Ukrainians & Russians, It Poisons Everyone: Journalist

The Ukraine crisis is deepening, as the West plans to supply the country with toxic depleted uranium shells, with Moscow strongly condemning the move. Chris... 28.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-28T16:58+0000

2023-03-28T16:58+0000

2023-03-28T16:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donbass

russia

us-russia relations

nuclear weapons

depleted uranium

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108720431_0:165:1992:1286_1920x0_80_0_0_2952e99cf6437d49f192444d20bda7f3.jpg

Last week, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie stated that Britain would provide depleted uranium (DU) ammunition with their Challenger 2 MBT tank delivery to Ukraine. Chris Helali told Sputnik that these byproducts of the nuclear industry "poison the land and poison the people."Chris Helali noted that the DU shells used by the US military have caused hundreds of thousands of cases of various diseases, such as birth defects and cancer, along with poisoning the soil and thus agriculture. The US military industry produces tons of depleted uranium for use in their MBT and IFV munitions. Such shells are heavier and thus have better penetration capabilities, but uranium is toxic, affecting the local population where such munitions are used.The journalist said that Russia seeks peace and that it is Western governments who are continuously fueling the conflict with arms supplies.At the same time, the journalist drew attention to a peace protest against US militarism and the sanctions policy held in Washington on March 18. The protest was organized by a coalition of anti-war groups, with participants calling for an end to US military interventions and sanctions that have harmed people in other countries. In particular, demonstrators demanded an end to prolonging the Ukraine conflict by sending lethal military equipment. The protest drew a large crowd and included a march to the White House, calling for a change in US foreign policy. The organizers emphasized the need for a more peaceful and cooperative approach to global relations, rather than the use of military force and economic coercion. Commenting on the protests, Helali called the US' actions a "proxy war" and added that "the ruling class is going to continue on with this war as long as possible."Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus in response to the UK's decision to supply the Kiev regime with DU shells. While Western countries lambasted the announcement, the Russian president pointed out that the United States has long stationed tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies and NATO countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Turkiye. Helali noted that "if there was no war going on, it might have been seen simply as sort of a movement on a chessboard," pointing out that the perception of such a move completely changes because of the inflamed tensions, as there were proposals to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland in 2022. "Russia sees this as a proportional response, saying if the US moves into Poland, it's necessary for Russia to move these tactical nuclear weapons onto Belarus' soil."

https://sputniknews.com/20230323/how-the-wests-depleted-uranium-ammo-spells-death-for-soldier-and-civilian-alike-1108718880.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230320/the-rise-and-fall-of-the-us-anti-war-movement-1108560954.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/belarus-hosting-nuclear-arms-without-having-control-over-them-not-against-npt-minsk-1108862233.html

donbass

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donbass, russia, us-russia relations, nuclear weapons, depleted uranium, ukraine