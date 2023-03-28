https://sputniknews.com/20230328/belarus-hosting-nuclear-arms-without-having-control-over-them-not-against-npt-minsk-1108862233.html
Belarus Hosting Nuclear Arms Without Having Control Over Them Not Against NPT: Minsk
Belarus Hosting Nuclear Arms Without Having Control Over Them Not Against NPT: Minsk
MINSK (Sputnik) - The deployment of nuclear warheads on the territory of Belarus without transferring control over them to Minsk will not contradict the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-03-28T10:01+0000
2023-03-28T10:01+0000
2023-03-28T10:01+0000
world
russia
belarus
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103480/96/1034809678_0:22:2048:1174_1920x0_80_0_0_e5151e76edd6ea780ff9bcaa11e45b2b.jpg
"Military cooperation between Belarus and Russia is carried out in strict accordance with international law. The training of Belarusian pilots capable of flying aircraft with specific munitions, the modernization of such aircraft, as well as the deployment of nuclear warheads on the territory of Belarus without transferring control over them to Minsk, as well as access to relevant technologies, in no way contradict the provisions of Articles I and II of the NPT," the ministry said in a statement. Deploying tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of another country is not an innovation in military cooperation between non-nuclear and nuclear powers, the ministry said, adding that NATO has long been practicing joint nuclear missions.On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Putin noted that Russia was not transferring its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but was doing what the US has been doing for decades - stationing its tactical nuclear weapons on the territories of its allies and training their crews to operate the weapons.
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103480/96/1034809678_228:0:1821:1195_1920x0_80_0_0_156b7403242b952b3e60bab38b74cc03.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
deployment of nuclear warheads, treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, belarusian foreign ministry
deployment of nuclear warheads, treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, belarusian foreign ministry
Belarus Hosting Nuclear Arms Without Having Control Over Them Not Against NPT: Minsk
MINSK (Sputnik) - The deployment of nuclear warheads on the territory of Belarus without transferring control over them to Minsk will not contradict the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Military cooperation between Belarus and Russia is carried out in strict accordance with international law. The training of Belarusian pilots capable of flying aircraft with specific munitions, the modernization of such aircraft, as well as the deployment of nuclear warheads on the territory of Belarus without transferring control over them to Minsk, as well as access to relevant technologies, in no way contradict the provisions of Articles I and II of the NPT," the ministry said in a statement.
Deploying tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of another country is not an innovation in military cooperation between non-nuclear and nuclear powers, the ministry said, adding that NATO
has long been practicing joint nuclear missions.
On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Putin noted that Russia was not transferring its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but was doing what the US has been doing for decades - stationing its tactical nuclear weapons on the territories of its allies and training their crews to operate the weapons.