Chris Busby: Europe May Face Cancer, Birth Defects Akin to Fallujah if Kiev Uses Depleted Uranium

The use of uranium ammunition pushed by the UK will cause irreversible harm to the health of the military and civilian population of Ukraine and beyond, the... 28.03.2023, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accurately identified depleted uranium (DU) munitions as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD) and of indiscriminate effect, Dr Chris Busby, a physical chemist who has worked for the UK government's uranium committee, emphasized while talking to Sputnik.On 21 March, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie told British lawmakers that London would grant a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Kiev, as well as ammunition including armor-piercing rounds that contain depleted uranium. She boasted that "such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles".However, what she didn't mention is that depleted uranium causes irreversible health effects previously registered among civilians in Yugoslavia and Iraq, bombed by NATO with DU weapons as well as among the military bloc's troops.Dr Busby's Research Into Iraq War's Painful LegacyDr Chris Busby is an old hand at scientific research of radiation risks who personally conducted a series of studies including the one in Fallujah which came under massive attacked from DU munitions back in 2004 by the US military.He noted that after that, his team analyzed the cancer data that they got over the preceding five years by comparing it with cancer rates in Egypt and in Jordan as a sort of background. They found that the levels of all cancer were enormously high, even higher than in Hiroshima which was subjected to nuclear bombing by the US military on 6 August 1945.When the scientists brought all those results together, they came to the conclusion that there had been some very large genetic damage event which occurred about the time of the Fallujah attacks.Fallujah Case: Link Found Between DU and Congenital MalformationsBusby and his team suspected that the primary cause of those congenital malformations in Fallujah was DU. The scientist served on the DU committee of the British Ministry of Defense, and he had dealt with lots of reports of ill health associated with serving in the Gulf War by British soldiers.Iraqi residents living in Fallujah and Arab doctors raised the alarm over the war’s devastating environmental effects in Iraq with a spike in oncological diseases and birth defects in Fallujah. These defects in particular included babies born with only one eye; babies born with missing limbs or too many limbs; a higher than normal incidence of babies with brain damage or tumors; cardiac defects; and missing genitalia.The issue was to prove that these health problems had to do with DU, because the US and UK authorities were - and are still - denying that DU munitions were at the root of all evils, according to Busby.Busby's team decided to analyze the hair: "There's a method called ICP-MS - Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry - in which you can take a hair sample and dissolve it in acid, and then you can measure the atoms inside the hair sample and see what the concentration of all these different elements are. So we looked at 52 elements in the hair of 20 mothers of children with congenital malformations, and we found that there was an anomalously high level of uranium."Busby emphasized that the only anomaly they found associated with an element which can cause congenital malformations was uranium. Hair was a safe bet because Arab women have very long hair. The scientists knew the rate at which hair grows, so they cut the hair into little slices and measured the uranium in each of the slices going back to the first bit.Why DU is So Harmful for HealthDU is a by-product of the enrichment process. It is considered to be less radioactive than natural uranium. But still, even in its weakened form, this substance is very radioactive, the scientist stressed. But that is not all:The second risk associated with the use of depleted uranium was revealed by the physical chemist and reported to the Depleted Uranium Oversight Board in 2004. At that time Busby drew attention to the fact that uranium acts as a sort of amplifier for normal radiation because it has a very high atomic number."We all live in an environment where we get gamma rays that come through our body and go out," he said. "And of course, that they're not good and they have an effect. But if you've got uranium inside you, then it intercepts this because of its high atomic number and all its electrons. And when it gets hit by a gamma ray, it shoots off a load of electrons and this is called the photoelectric effect (…) All studies that have been done of people exposed to uranium showed massive chromosome damage. So when they look to see the chromosomes in their cells, in the peripheral blood cells, they find massive amounts of chromosome damage that leads to genetic effects – cancer, birth defects and so forth. So that's the reason uranium is so dangerous."The reason DU penetrated the body so easily and spread in the environment was that when munitions explode, the uranium burns at a very high temperature, producing particles so small that they're effectively a gas, Busby says."They don't behave as a metal particle, they behave like a gas and they are totally volatile and float all over the place. They contaminate over distance. In 2003, we looked at the first Gulf War effects and we looked at filters in the United Kingdom, measuring uranium, and we showed that they came from Iraq all the way to England," said the scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk.Given this, the British government's decision to deploy DU munitions to Ukraine sends a sinister message to the rest of Europe and its populations that will reap the whirlwind of radioactive contamination after the Kiev regime starts using these weapons, the scientist said.'Democracy Should be Run on Basis of Truth'Busby highlighted that neither the US nor the British governments had listened to the results of the scientific research in Fallujah.He noted that instead of considering DU munitions as WMD - which it is - the US and UK military see it as a wonder weapon that helps them effectively blast the adversary's armored vehicles and they don't really care about civilians dying as a result, the collateral damage. Likewise, the American and British governments remain in denial about the disastrous effects of DU weapons and potential negative consequences for nations far beyond the Ukraine conflict zone.

