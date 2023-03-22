https://sputniknews.com/20230322/depleted-uranium-tank-shells-how-do-they-work-1108702334.html

Depleted Uranium Tank Shells: How Do They Work?

The controversial depleted uranium shells, whose toxicity and detrimental effect on the environment have been a cause of concern since NATO and the US used them in Kosovo and Iraq, respectively, have once again been thrust into the limelight.

2023-03-22T18:48+0000

2023-03-22T18:48+0000

2023-03-22T18:48+0000

The potent anti-tank munitions made headlines this week after the UK announced that its military assistance to Ukraine may include depleted uranium tank shells that can be used by the Challenger tanks that London already promised to Kiev.So what exactly are these depleted uranium shells and how do they work? Check Sputnik's infographic!

ukraine

russia

