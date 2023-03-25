https://sputniknews.com/20230325/putin-wests-weapons-supply-to-ukraine-wont-be-enough-to-outgun-russia-1108787875.html

Putin: West's Weapons Supply to Ukraine Won't Be Enough to Outgun Russia

Putin: West's Weapons Supply to Ukraine Won't Be Enough to Outgun Russia

25.03.2023

Western countries won't be able to deliver enough weapons in Ukraine to outgun Russia, President Vladimir Putin has assured."Threats exist, of course. When weapons are supplied to a country we are in conflict with, this is always a threat. As far how they can be assessed, of course we know about the plans to supply them," Putin said in an interview with Russian TV on Saturday, responding to a question about whether Moscow considers Western arms deliveries to Kiev a "threat" to its security."We are concerned about [weapons deliveries] from the perspective that this is an attempt to prolong the conflict," Putin said, noting that "from the point of view of the logic of those who provoked this conflict and are trying to preserve it at any cost, [the supply of weapons] is probably the right decision. But in my opinion, this will only lead to a greater tragedy," he said.Emphasizing that Russia will not allow for the "excessive militarization" of its economy, Putin said that to date, Moscow hasn't reduced civilian construction, health care, education and infrastructure development, but the West will be forced to do so.Depleted Uranium WeaponsPutin disagreed with claims being made by Western officials and media that the depleted uranium weapons being sent to Kiev won't result in any health or other consequences.Russia has the means to respond, Putin warned. "Without exaggeration, we have hundreds of thousands, namely hundreds of thousands of such rounds. We haven't used them yet," he said.The Russian president didn't rule out that the UK's announcement of DU munitions deliveries to Kiev were designed specifically to try to disrupt this week's talks between himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing's 12 point Ukraine peace plan.The UK's announcement of plans to send DU munitions to Kiev this week have sparked fears that wide swathes of Ukraine could become another depleted uranium-contaminated wasteland similar to parts of the former Yugoslavia and Iraq, where cancers and other illnesses have shot up dramatically in the aftermath of US and British DU use in the 1990s and 2000s. The Russian military's chief of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops warned Friday that the use of such arms would "cause irreparable harm to the health of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the civilian population."Tactical Nukes in BelarusPutin also commented on matters of strategic security, saying Moscow and Minsk had agreed in principle that, without violating its obligations under the New START Treaty, Russia will be able to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory."The United States has been doing this for decades. They have long placed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of allied countries, NATO countries, in Europe. In six states, if memory serves: Germany, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Greece. There are no nukes in Greece right now, but there is a storage facility," Putin said.Nord Stream TerrorismAsked to comment on the investigations surrounding last year's sabotage attacks against Russia's Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, Putin expressed his "full agreement" with the sentiment that the blasts were the handiwork of US intelligence."An American journalist who has become quite famous in the world now, conducted...an investigation and came to the conclusion, as you know, that this explosion of the gas pipelines was organized by the special services of the United States. I absolutely agree with such conclusions," Putin said, referring to the investigative work conducted by Seymour Hersh.

