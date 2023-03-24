International
Ugandan Court Releases US Couple Accused of Child Torture on Bail
Ugandan Court Releases US Couple Accused of Child Torture on Bail
In this article you can read about the trial of the US couple allegedly committing "aggravated torture" against the Ugandan boy.
A Ugandan court released Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who were charged with the abuse of one of their foster children on bail after three months of arrest.The couple found themselves behind bars after the child's nanny reported "repeated unbecoming inhumane treatment" to the police. In addition to child trafficking and torture, punishable by a life sentence in Uganda, the Americans also face charges for staying in Uganda illegally and working without a permit.High court judge Isaac Muwata temporarily granted bail of 50 million Ugandan shillings ($13,250) to Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer on the condition that they hand over their passports to Ugandan authorities, the couple's lawyer David Mpanga was quoted as saying.The court accepted their claim that the Spencers both have a rare genetic condition that affects connective tissue and needs to be treated outside the prison. Previously, the prosecution revealed that they have strong evidence, such as CCTV footage of alleged torture, proving the couple's guilt. During the hearing, it was revealed that the actual footage was filmed by the nanny on her phone. The American couple denies all the accusations that include preventing a child from going to school, forcing him to sit naked in a certain position without moving in a cold room with no furniture, and providing only cold meals.The pair first lived in Jinja, Eastern Uganda, where they fostered three kids in 2018 which they'd obtained from a Christian ministry. Currently, the children are at a foster home until a new home is found for them.
Ugandan Court Releases US Couple Accused of Child Torture on Bail

12:18 GMT 24.03.2023
Tamara Vakhromova
Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer came to Uganda from the US in 2017 to engage in a "humanitarian mission" by becoming foster parents to three children. In December of 2022, they were charged with "aggravated torture", child trafficking and held into custody at Luzira Prison in the country's capital Kampala.
A Ugandan court released Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who were charged with the abuse of one of their foster children on bail after three months of arrest.
The couple found themselves behind bars after the child's nanny reported "repeated unbecoming inhumane treatment" to the police.
In addition to child trafficking and torture, punishable by a life sentence in Uganda, the Americans also face charges for staying in Uganda illegally and working without a permit.
High court judge Isaac Muwata temporarily granted bail of 50 million Ugandan shillings ($13,250) to Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer on the condition that they hand over their passports to Ugandan authorities, the couple's lawyer David Mpanga was quoted as saying.
The court accepted their claim that the Spencers both have a rare genetic condition that affects connective tissue and needs to be treated outside the prison.
Previously, the prosecution revealed that they have strong evidence, such as CCTV footage of alleged torture, proving the couple's guilt. During the hearing, it was revealed that the actual footage was filmed by the nanny on her phone.
The American couple denies all the accusations that include preventing a child from going to school, forcing him to sit naked in a certain position without moving in a cold room with no furniture, and providing only cold meals.
The pair first lived in Jinja, Eastern Uganda, where they fostered three kids in 2018 which they'd obtained from a Christian ministry. Currently, the children are at a foster home until a new home is found for them.
