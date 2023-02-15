https://sputniknews.com/20230215/tanzania-bans-childrens-books-for-immoral-content-1107458494.html

Tanzania Bans Children's Books for 'Immoral Content'

Tanzanian Minister Adolf Mkenda has imposed a ban on children's books the government considers contradicting the country's "cultural norms and morals" and violating "the good practices of bringing up children," media report.

Tanzanian Minister of Education, Science and Technology Adolf Mkenda has banned a number of children's books the government considers fly in the face of the country's "cultural norms and morals" and violate "the good practices of bringing up children", local media has reported.In all, 16 books have found their way on to the naughty step and will no longer be permitted in schools and education institutions.The list includes 'The Diary of a Wimpy Kid' series by Jeff Kinney and 'Sex Education: A Guide to Life'.According to the government, books promoting cruelty, abuse, violence or immorality are not allowed in schools. Any book teaching children such conduct will not be tolerated in the country, it said.While speaking to reporters, Mkenda said schools which persist in stocking these titles will face disciplinary action up to deregistration, adding that teachers, parents, guardians and students must ensure they do not have these books and report to the relevant authorities if they are used.Mkenda also stated the prohibited books are first in the list of "unacceptable books" and called on the Tanzanian people to report similar books if seen.Besides Mkenda's move to preserve Tanzania's traditions, some Tanzanian officials, including the country's president, have already advocated cultural preservation.Last week, speaking before students, President Samia Suluhu Hassan asked them to beware of some "imported cultures", saying Tanzanians need to live in accordance with Tanzanian cultures.Before that, in January 2022, Head Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania Fredrick Shoo also urged Tanzanians to follow "good traditions rather than mirroring western traditions ending up forgetting our own".

