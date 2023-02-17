https://sputniknews.com/20230217/uganda-wont-follow-west-in-normalization-of-homosexuality-president-says-1107530944.html

Uganda Won't Follow West in Normalization of Homosexuality, President Says

Uganda Won't Follow West in Normalization of Homosexuality, President Says

Uganda will not agree with the West, which seeks to impose its rules on normalizing and celebrating homosexuality, said the African country's President Yoweri Museweni.

2023-02-17T12:56+0000

2023-02-17T12:56+0000

2023-02-17T12:56+0000

africa

east africa

uganda

homosexuality

gay rights

gay

religion

christianity

president

yoweri museveni

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101580/86/1015808614_0:62:1300:793_1920x0_80_0_0_7d9fa2d2b4f21a22569b45f0a5c21a3d.jpg

Uganda will not agree with the West, which seeks to impose its rules normalizing and celebrating homosexuality, said the African country's President Yoweri Museweni at the nation's Janani Luwum Day festivities in Kitgum District.The remarks, which were met with applause by congregants, came as a response to the Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu. The latter called on the government to be bold in opposing Western influence and noted that an example of boldness was Archbishop Janani Luwum – who is believed to have been killed due to his criticism of dictator Idi Amin in 1977 and to whom the event was dedicated.The discussion comes against the backdrop of the Church of England's Synod's decision to allow blessings of same-sex marriage. The decision was met with controversy in the UK; Kaziimba, archbishop of the Anglican Province of Church of Uganda, condemned it, saying that "God cannot bless what He calls sin."This was followed by a request by the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, for the government to pass a law similar to the cancelled Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2014. With homosexual intercourse already being illegal, the act stipulated that "aggravated homosexuality" should be punishable by life imprisonment, but was ruled invalid by the Constitutional Court of Uganda due to being enacted without quorum.In 2021, the country's parliament passed the Sexual Offenses Bill, which consolidated several earlier laws on sexual offences and prohibited same-sex relationships. The bill was eventually vetoed by Museveni, who said that it mostly reiterated earlier laws and reportedly noted that enacting it would not be beneficial in terms of foreign policy.Now, in the wake of a scandal over reported cases of recruiting of youth in homosexual pornography, calls for criminalizing homosexuality resumed, with Archbishop Kaziimba telling the president:According to Ugandan media citing a leaked January 2023 report by the National NGO Bureau, the regulator of the civil society sector, a number of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the country are suspected of promoting homosexuality and gender transition.

https://sputniknews.com/20221218/russian-orthodox-church-to-build-religious-center-schools--hospitals-in-uganda-1105566489.html

africa

east africa

uganda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

uganda homosexuality, uganda gay, uganda lgbt, uganda homo, uganda president, uganda law, uganda anti-gay, uganda anti-homosexuality act, uganda church