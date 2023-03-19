South Africa's Ramaphosa Meets With Tanzania's Hassan, Agree to Bolster Cooperation
© AP Photo / Frans Sello waga MachateTanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at a welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Samia Suluhu Hassan’s visit follows a meeting in Pretoria between the leaders of South Africa and Uganda in late February. Both visits are dedicated to promoting trade, investment, and cooperation. Meanwhile, during the two visits, the South African president emphasized the necessity of pan-Africanism in developing ties between African nations.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has hosted his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.
During the meeting, the two parties agreed to expand ties, increase trade, and bolster cooperation in other areas.
"This success of today’s State Visit is a dividend of our shared history and it is a baton we can confidently pass to generations of Tanzanians and South Africans who will advance our relations in a rapidly changing Africa and a changing world," Ramaphosa said.
Along with Hassan's visit, South Africa hosted a bilateral business forum designed to promote economic cooperation between the two nations.
"We have convened this Business Forum to encourage the private sector to make practical suggestions about the basket of products that should be targeted for trade under preferential terms," Ramaphosa stated during the forum.
The South African president also noted that the partnership between South Africa and Tanzania is founded on a friendship that stretches back many decades, "when the people of Tanzania stood alongside the people of South Africa in our struggle to end apartheid and establish a democratic society."
He emphasized the contribution of the Bi-National Commission established by the two nations in 2011 to better trade and investment.
For instance, in 2022, Ramaphosa said, total trade between the two countries amounted to $475 million compared with $375 million in 2021.
Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit took place nearly two weeks after a visit to South Africa by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
In late February, Ramaphosa hosted Museveni against the backdrop of another South Africa-Uganda economic forum. During the meeting, the parties also agreed to promote economic ties between the two nations and discussed a number of political, regional, continental, and international issues.
Besides holding economic fora, another thing the two visits have in common is highlighting the idea of pan-Africanism.
Both state visits saw the South African leader recall that Pretoria's bilateral relations with each of these countries are based on the promotion of pan-Africanism.
There are also other African leaders who promote the idea of pan-Africanism.
For instance, earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the first forum of the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) in Sutulta, Ethiopia that African nations must reinvigorate pan-Africanism.