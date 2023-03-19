https://sputniknews.com/20230319/south-africas-ramaphosa-meets-with-tanzanias-hassan-agree-to-bolster-cooperation-1108574463.html

South Africa's Ramaphosa Meets With Tanzania's Hassan, Agree to Bolster Cooperation

South Africa's Ramaphosa Meets With Tanzania's Hassan, Agree to Bolster Cooperation

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has hosted his Tanzania's counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.

2023-03-19T15:42+0000

2023-03-19T15:42+0000

2023-03-19T15:42+0000

africa

south africa

southern africa

tanzania

cyril ramaphosa

ramaphosa

samia suluhu hassan

visit

meeting

cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108574792_0:0:3093:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_ed0bfb01358fbfd599e80b0edd823ae0.jpg

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has hosted his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.During the meeting, the two parties agreed to expand ties, increase trade, and bolster cooperation in other areas.Along with Hassan's visit, South Africa hosted a bilateral business forum designed to promote economic cooperation between the two nations.The South African president also noted that the partnership between South Africa and Tanzania is founded on a friendship that stretches back many decades, "when the people of Tanzania stood alongside the people of South Africa in our struggle to end apartheid and establish a democratic society."For instance, in 2022, Ramaphosa said, total trade between the two countries amounted to $475 million compared with $375 million in 2021.Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit took place nearly two weeks after a visit to South Africa by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.In late February, Ramaphosa hosted Museveni against the backdrop of another South Africa-Uganda economic forum. During the meeting, the parties also agreed to promote economic ties between the two nations and discussed a number of political, regional, continental, and international issues.Besides holding economic fora, another thing the two visits have in common is highlighting the idea of pan-Africanism.Both state visits saw the South African leader recall that Pretoria's bilateral relations with each of these countries are based on the promotion of pan-Africanism.There are also other African leaders who promote the idea of pan-Africanism.For instance, earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the first forum of the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) in Sutulta, Ethiopia that African nations must reinvigorate pan-Africanism.

https://sputniknews.com/20230315/pan-african-activist-slams-french-channel-for-censorship-1108408050.html

africa

south africa

southern africa

tanzania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

south africa and tanzania, hassan's visit to south africa, ramaphosa hosts hassan