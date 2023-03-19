International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230319/south-africas-ramaphosa-meets-with-tanzanias-hassan-agree-to-bolster-cooperation-1108574463.html
South Africa's Ramaphosa Meets With Tanzania's Hassan, Agree to Bolster Cooperation
South Africa's Ramaphosa Meets With Tanzania's Hassan, Agree to Bolster Cooperation
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has hosted his Tanzania's counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.
2023-03-19T15:42+0000
2023-03-19T15:42+0000
africa
south africa
southern africa
tanzania
cyril ramaphosa
ramaphosa
samia suluhu hassan
visit
meeting
cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108574792_0:0:3093:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_ed0bfb01358fbfd599e80b0edd823ae0.jpg
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has hosted his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.During the meeting, the two parties agreed to expand ties, increase trade, and bolster cooperation in other areas.Along with Hassan's visit, South Africa hosted a bilateral business forum designed to promote economic cooperation between the two nations.The South African president also noted that the partnership between South Africa and Tanzania is founded on a friendship that stretches back many decades, "when the people of Tanzania stood alongside the people of South Africa in our struggle to end apartheid and establish a democratic society."For instance, in 2022, Ramaphosa said, total trade between the two countries amounted to $475 million compared with $375 million in 2021.Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit took place nearly two weeks after a visit to South Africa by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.In late February, Ramaphosa hosted Museveni against the backdrop of another South Africa-Uganda economic forum. During the meeting, the parties also agreed to promote economic ties between the two nations and discussed a number of political, regional, continental, and international issues.Besides holding economic fora, another thing the two visits have in common is highlighting the idea of pan-Africanism.Both state visits saw the South African leader recall that Pretoria's bilateral relations with each of these countries are based on the promotion of pan-Africanism.There are also other African leaders who promote the idea of pan-Africanism.For instance, earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the first forum of the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) in Sutulta, Ethiopia that African nations must reinvigorate pan-Africanism.
https://sputniknews.com/20230315/pan-african-activist-slams-french-channel-for-censorship-1108408050.html
africa
south africa
southern africa
tanzania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Roman Sanin
Roman Sanin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108574792_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe93ef1a30f6ecbab2f41e4461cd6ba1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south africa and tanzania, hassan's visit to south africa, ramaphosa hosts hassan
south africa and tanzania, hassan's visit to south africa, ramaphosa hosts hassan

South Africa's Ramaphosa Meets With Tanzania's Hassan, Agree to Bolster Cooperation

15:42 GMT 19.03.2023
© AP Photo / Frans Sello waga MachateTanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at a welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at a welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, March 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2023
© AP Photo / Frans Sello waga Machate
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Roman Sanin
All materials
Samia Suluhu Hassan’s visit follows a meeting in Pretoria between the leaders of South Africa and Uganda in late February. Both visits are dedicated to promoting trade, investment, and cooperation. Meanwhile, during the two visits, the South African president emphasized the necessity of pan-Africanism in developing ties between African nations.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has hosted his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.
During the meeting, the two parties agreed to expand ties, increase trade, and bolster cooperation in other areas.
"This success of today’s State Visit is a dividend of our shared history and it is a baton we can confidently pass to generations of Tanzanians and South Africans who will advance our relations in a rapidly changing Africa and a changing world," Ramaphosa said.
Along with Hassan's visit, South Africa hosted a bilateral business forum designed to promote economic cooperation between the two nations.

"We have convened this Business Forum to encourage the private sector to make practical suggestions about the basket of products that should be targeted for trade under preferential terms," Ramaphosa stated during the forum.

The South African president also noted that the partnership between South Africa and Tanzania is founded on a friendship that stretches back many decades, "when the people of Tanzania stood alongside the people of South Africa in our struggle to end apartheid and establish a democratic society."

He emphasized the contribution of the Bi-National Commission established by the two nations in 2011 to better trade and investment.

For instance, in 2022, Ramaphosa said, total trade between the two countries amounted to $475 million compared with $375 million in 2021.
French anti-colonial activist Kemi Seba addresses a press conference on June 26, 2020 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2023
Africa
Pan-African Activist Slams French Channel for Censorship
15 March, 14:48 GMT
Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit took place nearly two weeks after a visit to South Africa by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
In late February, Ramaphosa hosted Museveni against the backdrop of another South Africa-Uganda economic forum. During the meeting, the parties also agreed to promote economic ties between the two nations and discussed a number of political, regional, continental, and international issues.
Besides holding economic fora, another thing the two visits have in common is highlighting the idea of pan-Africanism.
Both state visits saw the South African leader recall that Pretoria's bilateral relations with each of these countries are based on the promotion of pan-Africanism.
There are also other African leaders who promote the idea of pan-Africanism.
For instance, earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the first forum of the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) in Sutulta, Ethiopia that African nations must reinvigorate pan-Africanism.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала