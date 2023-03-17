https://sputniknews.com/20230317/norfolk-southern-should-face-insurmountable-costs-for-ohio-chemical-spill-clean-up-1108502346.html

Norfolk Southern Should Face 'Insurmountable' Costs for Ohio Chemical Spill Clean-Up

The Norfolk Southern Railway train that derailed near the Ohio town of East Palestine caused an environmental disaster that has devastated the surrounding area. Attorney Steve Gill said the firm must foot the bill for the clan-up.

An attorney has said the operator of the freight train that caused the Ohio chemical spill disaster should pay for the clean-up operation — not the taxpayer.Norfolk Southern Railway ran the train which derailed near the small town of East Palestine on February 3, spilling hundreds of tons of vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals from 20 tanker cars.Firefighters ignited the chemicals in a controlled burn, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials evacuated some residents from the area on the Pennsylvania border, between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The agency later told them to return home, claiming there was no long-lasting or dangerous contamination.But locals have complained of odd medical symptoms and reported that nearby woodlands and rivers are littered with dead animals and fish.Attorney Steve Gill, who has also served as the director of intergovernmental affairs for the US Trade Representative, told Sputnik that residents have a strong case for litigation against the company — if not the government.But lawsuits against the Norfolk Southern are an "entirely different thing," the attorney stressed, arguing that the firm may have failed to ensure their trains met safety standards. "I do think that there's strong liability there and that a lawsuit against them does have great weight," he said, adding that "the damages are almost insurmountable."Local business owners would find it easy to claim damages for loss of income due to the disaster.But he said the "bigger challenge" was proving the rail firm's liability in the accident."It's like if you're in a car wreck, you might have a car wreck where the witnesses are conflicting whose fault it was," Gill explains. "Can you prove this was Norfolk Southern's fault? I think that's going to be a relatively easy step."

