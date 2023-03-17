https://sputniknews.com/20230317/syrias-assad-makes-rare-visit-to-russia-to-meet-with-putin-1108480439.html

Syria's Assad Makes Rare Visit to Russia to Meet with Putin

Syria's Assad Makes Rare Visit to Russia to Meet with Putin

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s visit to Moscow.

Syria's Assad makes rare visit to Russia to meet with Putin On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s visit to Moscow.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaKiji Noh - Journalist & Political AnalystIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines team from Moscow to talk about Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's official visit to Russia and the latest from the US Reaper drone crash in the Black Sea region.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by finance expert David Tawil to discuss how the global economy is tumbling as Credit Suisse enters rough financial waters.In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill spoke to the Fault Lines team about the state of Ohio's lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over the toxic train derailment in East Palestine.In the latter part of the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with journalist Kiji Noh about the AUKUS submarine deal between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

