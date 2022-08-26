https://sputniknews.com/20220826/epa-to-designate-pfas-forever-chemicals-as-hazardous-substances-compel-companies-to-report-spills-1100045779.html

EPA to Designate PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’ as Hazardous Substances, Compel Companies to Report Spills

EPA to Designate PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’ as Hazardous Substances, Compel Companies to Report Spills

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took its most substantive action yet to regulate toxic perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T21:31+0000

2022-08-26T21:31+0000

2022-08-26T21:31+0000

americas

us

us environmental protection agency (epa)

per- and polyfluorinated substances (pfas)

toxic chemicals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103309/08/1033090839_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a16ffa53afb3a92007714a6649ff6549.jpg

In a Friday announcement, the EPA said it would designate two of the most commonly used PFAS: perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), including their salts and structural isomers, as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as “Superfund.”The change would require companies to report spills of the chemicals to the EPA and could also require them to cover the costs of cleanup, which can be substantial.“Under this proposed rule, EPA will both help protect communities from PFAS pollution and seek to hold polluters accountable for their actions.”According to the US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, the EPA has 180 designated Superfund sites across the US, where substantial leakage of PFAS into the surrounding land and water has been identified.Since 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has pushed the industry toward adopting less pollutive fluorine-free foams for training and reserving PFAS foams for true emergencies.While PFAS can be incredibly concentrated in the water and soil near Superfund sites, there is increasing evidence that it has spread much further. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported in February that the well water of more than 100 million Americans was contaminated with PFAS, although the agency conceded that the number was likely an underestimation because private wells without PFAS filters were not included in the study.“We have all paid for decades - in the forms of higher health care costs and higher drinking water bills - for one of the greatest environmental crimes in history,” he said, according to the New York Times.

https://sputniknews.com/20220804/epa-probe-finds-ddt-dumped-off-california-coast-was-only-measured-in-barrels-not-contained-in-them-1098127552.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, us environmental protection agency (epa), per- and polyfluorinated substances (pfas), toxic chemicals