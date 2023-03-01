https://sputniknews.com/20230301/east-palestine-residents-reportedly-suffering-from-chemical-bronchitis-after-train-derailment-1107898184.html

East Palestine Residents Reportedly Suffering From ‘Chemical Bronchitis’ After Train Derailment

East Palestine Residents Reportedly Suffering From ‘Chemical Bronchitis’ After Train Derailment

Residents of the Ohio town of about 4,750 were let back into their homes days after several cars’ worth of chemicals of a Norfolk Southern train which derailed February 3 were burned off into the atmosphere.

2023-03-01T11:03+0000

2023-03-01T11:03+0000

2023-03-01T11:03+0000

americas

east palestine

rail

disaster

disaster response

disaster relief

derailment

train derailment

symptoms

illness

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107608739_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cdcaa2d363d35b5c7930f9d0b33d6c7f.jpg

Health workers treating people from East Palestine, Ohio and the surrounding communities have reported a pattern of worrying symptoms. These include what they say could be a form of chemical bronchitis (also known as industrial bronchitis) – inflammation of the lining of bronchial tubes carrying air to and from the lungs typically caused by prolonged exposure to chemical fumes, acids or dusts.Workers from QUICKmed Urgent Care, a Columbiana, Ohio-based walk-in clinic, reported that patients have been coming in complaining of a burning sensation while breathing, inexplicable rashes and general fatigue.Some patients reportedly say the symptoms intensify if they are at home for a prolonged period of time."This could be a lot of things, but if you’re leaving your house and [symptoms] improve, and you go back and it comes back, I’m not thinking that’s allergies or not thinking it’s a cold. I think it’s related to that stuff you’re inhaling there," QUICKmed family doctor Deborah Weese said.Ohio senators Sherrod Brown and JD Vance penned a joint appeal Monday demanding the provision of "baseline" health testing services for residents affected by the February 3 disaster and the so-called 'controlled burn' of cancer-causing chemicals, including vinyl chloride, in the days that followed.Residents of the small Ohio community on the border with Pennsylvania have spent weeks now reporting various symptoms, including shortness of breath, severe headaches, dizziness, coughs and odd rashes. They have also reported on the deaths of pets and farm animals, and spotting hundreds of dead fish washing up on the shores of local creeks.Last week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimated that over 43,000 animals in and around the community had died since the derailment, most of them fish, crayfish and amphibians.However, local and federal officials and the rail company maintain that the situation is safe.The EPA indicated that it is working with Norfolk Southern to help remove contaminated liquid from the disaster zone, and preparing to excavate contaminated soil to install monitoring wells in the area to look out for possible ground water contamination.The train derailment in East Palestine, and the alleged haphazard response by local authorities, the rail company, and the federal government, have sparked outrage locally and nationwide, with the disaster described in some corners as an 'American Chernobyl' or 'Mini Chernobyl' owing to its possible long-term health consequences, and alleged incompetence and lack of transparency from officials.Residents were allowed to "safely return home" just days after the disaster. The Biden administration and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg personally took flak for failing to visit the disaster site in a timely manner. Buttigieg didn’t make it to the derailment site until last week, 20 days after the disaster occurred, and one day after former President Donald Trump did.President Joe Biden hasn't yet visited the community, instead making a high profile trip to Ukraine and Poland, where he promised additional billions in support for Kiev in NATO’s ongoing proxy war against Russia.East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway called Biden’s trip to Kiev "the biggest slap in the face," to his constituency, saying the president's prioritization of Ukraine over East Palestine "tells you right now he doesn't care about us."

https://sputniknews.com/20230228/train-carrying-over-30000-gallons-of-propane-derails-in-florida-1107884041.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230227/us-house-committees-to-launch-probe-into-ohio-chemical-train-wreck-media-reports-1107831933.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230224/ohio-train-wreck-100-preventable-could-have-been-avoided-with-earlier-warning-ntsb-chair-says-1107764216.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230223/east-palestine-spox-blasts-biden-he-feels-safer-in-a-war-zone-in-ukraine-than-ohio-1107724640.html

americas

east palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

east palestine, ohio, train derailment, controlled burn, chemical bronchitis, odd symptoms, symptoms