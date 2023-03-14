https://sputniknews.com/20230314/us-29-african-partners-hold-military-drills-for-tactical-special-operations-pentagon-says-1108368236.html
US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for Tactical Special Operations, Pentagon Says
"Flintlock has been hosted in a number of countries since 2005. This year, we are honored by our co-hosts, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire [Ivory Coast], and welcome approximately 1,300 personnel from 29 nations," Sands told reporters.
"Flintlock has been hosted in a number of countries since 2005. This year, we are honored by our co-hosts, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire [Ivory Coast], and welcome approximately 1,300 personnel from 29 nations," Sands told reporters.Approximately 250 soldiers from Ghana and 160 soldiers from the Ivory Coast are participating in the exercises, he said. Sands expressed confidence that the exercises will help the participating African countries to confront the extremist threats they are currently facing. Sands also highlighted the progress made in expanding the scale and scope of the exercises. The exercises will end on Tuesday, Sands said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States and its partners from 29 African countries are holding military exercises, dubbed Flintlock, in Ghana and the Ivory Coast focused on tactical training for special operations, US Special Operations Command Africa’s commander Rear Adm. Jamie Sands said on Monday.
"Flintlock has been hosted in a number of countries since 2005. This year, we are honored by our co-hosts, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire [Ivory Coast], and welcome approximately 1,300 personnel from 29 nations," Sands told reporters.
Approximately 250 soldiers from Ghana and 160 soldiers from the Ivory Coast are participating in
the exercises, he said.
Sands expressed confidence that the exercises will help the participating African countries to confront the extremist threats
they are currently facing.
"Additionally this year, for the first time we have a site dedicated to maritime operations, providing training to better suit the requests and requirements of our African partners, as they face threats," he said.
Sands also highlighted the progress made in expanding the scale and scope of the exercises.
The exercises will end on Tuesday, Sands said.