US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for Tactical Special Operations, Pentagon Says

"Flintlock has been hosted in a number of countries since 2005. This year, we are honored by our co-hosts, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire [Ivory Coast], and welcome approximately 1,300 personnel from 29 nations," Sands told reporters.Approximately 250 soldiers from Ghana and 160 soldiers from the Ivory Coast are participating in the exercises, he said. Sands expressed confidence that the exercises will help the participating African countries to confront the extremist threats they are currently facing. Sands also highlighted the progress made in expanding the scale and scope of the exercises. The exercises will end on Tuesday, Sands said.

