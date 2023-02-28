https://sputniknews.com/20230228/mali-causes-fear-among-terrorists-thanks-to-russian-military-supplies-prime-minister-tells-sputnik-1107863437.html

Mali Causes Fear Among Terrorists Thanks to Russian Military Supplies, Prime Minister Tells Sputnik

Mali Causes Fear Among Terrorists Thanks to Russian Military Supplies, Prime Minister Tells Sputnik

Malian transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, in an interview with Sputnik, has revealed that Mali will continue military cooperation with Russia as the country is satisfied with Russia-supplied military equipment.

2023-02-28T08:39+0000

2023-02-28T08:39+0000

2023-02-28T08:39+0000

africa

west africa

mali

russia

terrorism

fight against terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/19/1107804284_0:58:3185:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_b90fbd4367090fabc1f292f4b11c7f2b.jpg

The supply of Russian military equipment to Mali has made it possible to reverse the situation with terrorism in the country, and now the militants are afraid, Malian transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga said in an interview with Sputnik.He has also pointed out that his country is going to continue military cooperation with Moscow.The statement comes as earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow sent a large batch of aircraft to Mali on January 19, and military cooperation this year received a new development.During the interview, the Malian prime minister also revealed that Mali expects to present to the UN Security Council evidence of France's support for armed groups.Mali will keep this evidence to itself for as long as it deems necessary, the official noted.In the spring of 2022, the Malian government announced that it was terminating defense agreements with Paris and called on the country to withdraw its troops involved in operations Barkhane and Takuba. Against that background, Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop accused France of arming terrorists and called for the UN Security Council to intervene.In a letter to the UNSC, in August 2022, Diopsaid noted that Mali’s former colonial master had repeatedly violated its airspace to spy on Malian armed forces and airdrop weapons and munitions to "terrorist groups."

https://sputniknews.com/20230227/burkina-faso-mali-agree-to-deepen-federation-project-reflections-burkinabe-foreign-ministry-1107838669.html

africa

west africa

mali

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mali-russia cooperation, terrorist attacks, fight terrorism, fight against terrorism, anti-terrorist alliance, anti-terrorist cooperation, africa-russia relations