Burkina Faso Establishes Curfews to Intensify Fight Against Terrorists, Reports Say
Curfews were introduced in some areas of Burkina Faso, including provinces in the North and Centre East regions, as part of the country's efforts to combat the terrorist threat, media has reported.
The West African nation has been struggling to contain an escalating wave of violence attributed to terrorists allied to both al-Qaeda* and Daesh* groups since 2015. According to the country's officials, various jihadist factions control about 40% of Burkinabe territory.
Curfews have reportedly been introduced in some areas of Burkina Faso, including provinces in the north and center east, as part of the country's efforts to combat the terrorist threat, media has reported, citing official documents.
"In the framework of the fight against terrorism, a curfew is established from 22:00 to 05:00 across all the regional territory from Friday March 3 to Friday March 31," read a note from the secretary general of the governorate for the North, Kouilga Albert Zongo.
In its press release, regional authorities explained that this measure aims to facilitate the actions of the defense and security forces, as well as volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland.
During the curfew, the movement of people, the use of four and two-wheeled vehicles, tricycles and bicycles is strictly prohibited. The official also asked the residents to strictly respect this decision by staying at home. It was added that the curfew would help the army in the region bordering Mali to address the insurgency that swept it years ago.
According to the media, a curfew was also established from March 1 to March 30 in the province of Koulpelogo, located in the center-east bordering Ghana and Togo.
Burkina Faso has been facing an increase in jihadist activities in recent months, in particular since the beginning of the year with several dozen deaths of soldiers and civilians being reported. Against this backdrop, the country's interim leader Captain Ibrahim Traore announced the government's goal to "reconquer" the territory occupied by terrorists and intensify the army's operations against them.
As part of these efforts, the country's government organized at least three recruitment drives in less than a year. Last month, it launched the "exceptional recruitment" of 5,000 soldiers to serve in the army for five years.
* Daesh and al-Qaeda are terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.