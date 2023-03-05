International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230305/burkina-faso-establishes-curfews-to-intensify-fight-against-terrorists-1108071410.html
Burkina Faso Establishes Curfews to Intensify Fight Against Terrorists, Reports Say
Burkina Faso Establishes Curfews to Intensify Fight Against Terrorists, Reports Say
Curfews were introduced in some areas of Burkina Faso, including provinces in the North and Centre East regions, as part of the country's efforts to combat the terrorist threat, media has reported.
2023-03-05T15:32+0000
2023-03-05T15:32+0000
africa
west africa
burkina faso
curfew
terrorism
counter-terrorism
anti-terrorism
terrorist groups
jihadists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108071230_0:166:3000:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0527c7b272a46bf6c74885226f08f0.jpg
Curfews have reportedly been introduced in some areas of Burkina Faso, including provinces in the north and center east, as part of the country's efforts to combat the terrorist threat, media has reported, citing official documents. In its press release, regional authorities explained that this measure aims to facilitate the actions of the defense and security forces, as well as volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland. During the curfew, the movement of people, the use of four and two-wheeled vehicles, tricycles and bicycles is strictly prohibited. The official also asked the residents to strictly respect this decision by staying at home. It was added that the curfew would help the army in the region bordering Mali to address the insurgency that swept it years ago. According to the media, a curfew was also established from March 1 to March 30 in the province of Koulpelogo, located in the center-east bordering Ghana and Togo.Burkina Faso has been facing an increase in jihadist activities in recent months, in particular since the beginning of the year with several dozen deaths of soldiers and civilians being reported. Against this backdrop, the country's interim leader Captain Ibrahim Traore announced the government's goal to "reconquer" the territory occupied by terrorists and intensify the army's operations against them.As part of these efforts, the country's government organized at least three recruitment drives in less than a year. Last month, it launched the "exceptional recruitment" of 5,000 soldiers to serve in the army for five years. * Daesh and al-Qaeda are terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/burkina-faso-to-enlist-5000-soldiers-to-bolster-fight-against-terrorism-1107769358.html
africa
west africa
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Maria Konokhova
Maria Konokhova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108071230_154:0:2847:2020_1920x0_80_0_0_097423153a07471c27b75e0bc88ba1f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
west africa, burkina faso, terrorism, curfew, terrorist groups, insurgency, army, security forces
west africa, burkina faso, terrorism, curfew, terrorist groups, insurgency, army, security forces

Burkina Faso Establishes Curfews to Intensify Fight Against Terrorists, Reports Say

15:32 GMT 05.03.2023
© AP Photo / Sam MednickA Burkinabe soldier walks past a French armored personnel carrier as part of a French military convoy heading to Niger, stopped by protesters in Kaya, Burkina Faso, Saturday Nov. 20, 2021.
A Burkinabe soldier walks past a French armored personnel carrier as part of a French military convoy heading to Niger, stopped by protesters in Kaya, Burkina Faso, Saturday Nov. 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2023
© AP Photo / Sam Mednick
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maria Konokhova
All materialsWrite to the author
The West African nation has been struggling to contain an escalating wave of violence attributed to terrorists allied to both al-Qaeda* and Daesh* groups since 2015. According to the country's officials, various jihadist factions control about 40% of Burkinabe territory.
Curfews have reportedly been introduced in some areas of Burkina Faso, including provinces in the north and center east, as part of the country's efforts to combat the terrorist threat, media has reported, citing official documents.

"In the framework of the fight against terrorism, a curfew is established from 22:00 to 05:00 across all the regional territory from Friday March 3 to Friday March 31," read a note from the secretary general of the governorate for the North, Kouilga Albert Zongo.

In its press release, regional authorities explained that this measure aims to facilitate the actions of the defense and security forces, as well as volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland.
During the curfew, the movement of people, the use of four and two-wheeled vehicles, tricycles and bicycles is strictly prohibited. The official also asked the residents to strictly respect this decision by staying at home. It was added that the curfew would help the army in the region bordering Mali to address the insurgency that swept it years ago.
According to the media, a curfew was also established from March 1 to March 30 in the province of Koulpelogo, located in the center-east bordering Ghana and Togo.
Soldiers loyal to Burkina Faso's latest coup leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore gather outside the National Assembly as Traore was appointed Burkina Faso's transitional president in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Africa
Burkina Faso to Enlist 5,000 Soldiers to Bolster Fight Against Terrorism
24 February, 14:54 GMT
Burkina Faso has been facing an increase in jihadist activities in recent months, in particular since the beginning of the year with several dozen deaths of soldiers and civilians being reported. Against this backdrop, the country's interim leader Captain Ibrahim Traore announced the government's goal to "reconquer" the territory occupied by terrorists and intensify the army's operations against them.
As part of these efforts, the country's government organized at least three recruitment drives in less than a year. Last month, it launched the "exceptional recruitment" of 5,000 soldiers to serve in the army for five years.
* Daesh and al-Qaeda are terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала